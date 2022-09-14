Netizens React To Google Okaying Rummy & Daily Fantasy Sports Apps On Play Store
A mixed response, where some are welcoming it and others find it discriminatory against other real-money gaming apps
India’s online skill-gaming industry is in the middle of a big positive change as Google announced its one-year pilot programme, starting September 28, 2022, which allows Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy apps to be available for download on the Play Store.
Google Play Store had so far refrained from including apps of skill-based games in India. Considering Indian fantasy sports and online rummy platforms have been recognised by multiple High Courts and the Supreme Court of India as regular business activities and identified as games of skill on multiple occasions, Google has opened its door for the industry. Recently, the Supreme Court dismissed yet another petition questioning the legality of fantasy sports.
This move from Google has received a mixed response from the industry players, where some are welcoming it and others find it discriminatory against other real-money gaming apps.
The online skill gaming industry has been subject to multiple issues - state bans, potential levy of higher GST or absence of a central nodal ministry. This move from Google lends a much needed support to the industry. Let us take a look at what the netizens think about Google’s pilot:
Despite the lack of a defined regulatory structure (central nodal ministry) for the online skill gaming industry, it has been a huge revenue generator & value creator for India. This move from Google will give the DFS and Rummy apps an even bigger user base and respect the Indian citizens’ freedom of choice. Further, this maintains freedom of the internet and allows for safe, trusted, open, accountable internet access as per the vision of our Minister of State of IT.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from brandstudio
Topics: Google online fantasy sports FIFS
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.