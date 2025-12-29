Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri at Navi Mumbai Airport’s People-First Opening

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) opened its doors on 25th December 2025, but the launch was unlike any other infrastructure inauguration in India. Instead of red carpets, speeches, or celebrity-centric displays, the day celebrated people: the workers who built the airport, the veterans who serve the nation, the sports icons who inspire millions, and the first flyers arriving with curiosity and excitement.

The opening began with a surprise drone show that lit up the night sky. It wasn’t about grandeur; it was about gratitude. The lights traced the story of the airport’s journey and paid tribute to the thousands of workers behind the scenes, marking a departure from the usual spectacle-driven openings.

Inside the terminal, traditional hierarchies seemed to dissolve. Sports icons Suryakumar Yadav and Sunil Chhetri were present, but not as headliners. They walked alongside airport staff, veterans, Param Vir Chakra awardees, and the construction teams participating in a shared national moment rather than taking centre stage. Viraj Ghelani, actor and creator, joined the procession, witnessing a celebration rooted in contribution, humility, and collective effort.

A particularly moving moment came when the National Anthem was sung by all at the airport together. The clip spread quickly across social media, with viewers calling it “inclusive,” “quietly powerful,” and “a first-of-its-kind in India.”

Passengers arriving on the first flights were greeted with flowers, tilak, aarti, rose-water showers, and warm smiles, a personal touch rarely seen in airport openings. Gautam Adani and his family were present, meeting and greeting guests, exchanging smiles, and sharing moments with travelers, emphasizing a philosophy that places people, not protocol, at the centre.

Online, the response was immediate. Videos of workers, veterans, and sports icons walking together flooded social media, with posts celebrating the humanity and sincerity of the opening. “This wasn’t just an inauguration, it felt like a thank-you to everyone who made it possible,” wrote one user, capturing the sentiment shared by many.

The opening of NMIA offered more than an airport; it offered a blueprint for how infrastructure milestones can feel human, inclusive, and aspirational. By blending sports icons, veterans, staff, and everyday contributors into a single, shared moment, the airport set a precedent: progress is measured not just by scale or speed, but by the people and values that guide it.

As NMIA begins operations, it leaves behind a first memory that is already being talked about nationwide not for its pomp, but for its heart.