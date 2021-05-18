After ‘Aspirants’, Naveen Kasturia is Back with ‘Runaway Lugaai’

The upcoming MX Original Series, Runaway Lugaai, has gotten us all excited. Not only does the web-series have the ever-so-authentic Sanjay Mishra in it, it also stars the current badshah of OTTs, Naveen Kasturia, as one of the leads, along with digital sensation, Ruhi Singh.

After entertaining us in iconic shows such as Pitchers, Thinkistan, and Aspirants, Kasturia is set to prove once again that the rise of OTTs in India has made it possible for good acting talent to shine through and gain popularity. Whether you remember him as Siddharth, Amit or Abhilash, the point is, as soon as you see Kasturia in a show, you know it’ll be something unique.