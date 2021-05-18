After ‘Aspirants’, Naveen Kasturia is Back with ‘Runaway Lugaai’
The dramedy also features Sanjay Mishra and Ruhi Singh
The upcoming MX Original Series, Runaway Lugaai, has gotten us all excited. Not only does the web-series have the ever-so-authentic Sanjay Mishra in it, it also stars the current badshah of OTTs, Naveen Kasturia, as one of the leads, along with digital sensation, Ruhi Singh.
After entertaining us in iconic shows such as Pitchers, Thinkistan, and Aspirants, Kasturia is set to prove once again that the rise of OTTs in India has made it possible for good acting talent to shine through and gain popularity. Whether you remember him as Siddharth, Amit or Abhilash, the point is, as soon as you see Kasturia in a show, you know it’ll be something unique.
This time, in Runaway Lugaai, he plays Rajnikant Sinha a.k.a. Rajni, the meek son who’s spent most of his life under the shadow of his more outgoing and powerful MLA father, Narendra Sinha, played by Sanjay Mishra. Frustrated with his submissive life, he believes his ticket to a happier life is finding the right woman to marry. In walks the enigmatic Bulbul, played by the dazzling Ruhi Singh. It all seemed smooth flowing until then, but unfortunately, the show isn’t called Happily Ever After with Lugaai.
For reasons unknown, Bulbul simply disappears the morning after the wedding, and what follows, forms the backbone of the narrative. The cops, the press, the politicians and obviously our protagonist as well - everyone is obsessed with finding the missing Bulbul and figuring out why she left. Clearly, there’s more to Bulbul than meets the eye.
In a way, you could say there’s a coming-of-age story within the main plot. Add to that Bulbul’s own mysterious reasons for doing what she does, and you have the recipe for a perfectly nuanced, layered, and yet, entertaining comedy-drama.
Runaway Lugaai has been directed by Avinash Das (of Anaarkali of Aarah fame), and all its 10 episodes will be available for streaming for free on MX Player on 18th May, 2021.
