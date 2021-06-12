MX Player’s ‘Indori Ishq’ Puts A Whole New Spin On Unrequited Love

This is where Indori Ishq gets interesting. The trailer shows that the series mainly deals with a small-town boy whose longtime crush and now-girlfriend cheats on him, which makes him spiral into an abyss of self-loathing and obsession. But it also exposes the difference in standards for men and women when it comes to being cheated on. If the genders were flipped, the narrative would most likely be about how the guy ‘ruined’ the girl’s life, because that is how society mostly reacts to such incidents. But since the ‘victim’ is a guy, he’s the loser here. The series seems to be shattering such gender stereotypes surrounding love, commitment and relationships through this modern day story.

This riveting series also stars Aashay Kulkarni, Meera Joshi, Tithi Raaj, Donna Munshi and Dheer Hira in key roles.

The 9 episodic MX Original Series is now streaming for free, only on MX Player.