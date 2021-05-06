Why Does The Story of Ramayan Keep Us Hooked Across Generations?
The latest MX Original series Ramyug retells the age-old epic using modern technology to bring alive the narrative
No matter when or where you grew up in India, there’s a high chance that the story of Ramayan has been an inseparable part of your childhood. You may have watched the TV series with your family, read illustrated storybooks, maybe put up a play at school, or simply sat around your grandmother as she narrated different sections from this grand old epic. Intrinsic to Indian storytelling, the epic has survived through centuries given its dramatic appeal, strong line-up of characters, and the ultimate feel-good of good triumphing over evil.
Over the years, the story of Ramayan has been adapted across several media from films and series to books, radio shows, theatre, music videos, and more. Artists have given the epic their own spin, with every new generation finding a new way to tell, experience, and re-live the timeless story.
The latest in this line is the magnum opus - MX Original Series Ramyug, directed by Kunal Kohli. There’s no doubt that this version has been retold for Gen-Z with top-notch visual effects, power-packed action sequences, sharp and scathing dialogues, and incomparable production values.
Narrated over eight episodes, Ramyug is India’s first mythological web-series and an ambitious production that does not shy away from using technology. Expect dramatic visual spectacles, fast-paced storytelling, plot twists, drama, and gravity-defying stunts across the series. It’s a truly grand production that keeps you hooked from one episode into another, despite most of us being familiar the basic plot and storyline.
Director Kunal Kohli has done a stupendous job in what can easily be termed a challenging project at the least. Recounting the days when Indians would be hooked to TV epics, he hopes that this new-age production too will allow viewers a chance to get together and re-live this story from the safety of their homes. “The country is going through an extremely difficult time and we hope that the re-telling of this epic tale will motivate and give strength to families that can sit together and watch this story,” added the director.
What is it about this epic saga that keeps us going back?
As we watched the epic unfold with all guns blazing in the latest MX Original, it also made us examine why this tale has survived through the years. There is of course the nostalgia factor, of having grown up with this story and creating memories with our families and loved ones as we consumed and discussed it. The saga of Ramayan is also kept alive through out festivals, including Ramlila (Dussehra) and Diwali, that celebrated the epic at scale.
And, finally, the story itself. Even as Ramyug reinvents the scale and grandeur of the epic, the heart and soul of the series remains its simple, familiar, and relatable themes: of family conflict, the love among brothers, the timeless love between Ram and Sita, the devotion and bravery of Hanuman, Ravan’s ferocity, the sacrifice of Jatayu, and ultimately, the victory of good over evil.
Ramyug has been brought alive with a sterling ensemble cast: Diganth Manchale plays Ram, Akkshay Dogra reprises Lakshman, Aishwarya Ojha plays Sita, while Kabir Dulhan Singh essays the role of Ravan. A great revelation for the audience is seeing Vivan Bhatena in the role of Hanuman. Stalwarts like Tisca Chopra, Shweta Gulati, Jatin Sial, Shishir Sharma, Dalip Tahil and Anup Soni are also seen in supporting roles.
All episodes of Ramyug are now streaming on MX Player.
