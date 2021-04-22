Hello Mini Returns with Intriguing New Characters and Fresh Twists

There is something fascinating about cults, whether or not we buy into them. Mass hypnotists, massive influencers, and magnetic personalities – cult leaders are in a league of their own. Look at real life personalities like Ma Anand Sheela or Gurumayi Chidvilasananda – reportedly the inspiration behind the swami in Eat, Pray, Love. Shrouded in mystery and often known for their not-so-legal practices, these larger-than-life figures make for great drawing room conversations and excellent drama.

So, why are we talking about cult leaders suddenly? It’s just that MX Player dropped the trailer for its gripping thriller, Hello Mini Season 3 – an MX Original Series – and a fresh, new character got us thinking.