MX Player’s Chakravyuh Is A Terrific & Relevant Crime Thriller
Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller not only makes for great viewing, but is also a very relevant show.
MX Player’s latest series Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller is a terrific show that has Prateik Babbar playing a no-nonsense Crime Branch cop Virkar. Ghastly murders, a dangerous blackmailer, the dark side of the web and social media - the series has all the elements to keep you on the edge of your seat right up until the end. Before we tell you more, watch the trailer here.
The 8-episode show is based on Piyush Jha’s Anti-Social Network and has been directed by Sajit Warrier.
Virkar (Prateik Babbar) is a tough-as-nails cop who has his own brand of justice and won’t rest until he has found out the truth. He’s put on a case that involves the ruthless killing of a college student. Just as he begins investigation, another youngster gets murdered in a similar manner. Are both killers the same? What is the motive behind these gruesome crimes? To find out answers to all these questions and more, Virkar gets cracking
During the course of his probe, he realises that things are murkierand far more complex than they appear. He uncovers that these killings are part of a larger conspiracy connected to the dark web.
There’s a mastermind who’s using the internet to unleash unthinkable brutalities on innocent youngsters. We can’t tell you more lest we end up giving out spoilers. Helping Virkar get to the truth is psychiatrist Naina (Simran Kaur Mundi), forensic expert Dr Sinha (Gopal Datt) and hacker I.P (Anjali Sivaraman). Providing him systemic and moral support is his senior ACP Wagh (Ashish Vidyarthi).
There are enough twists and turns in Chakravyuh- An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller to keep you invested in the show throughout, and that’s one of its biggest strengths.
There’s never a dull moment and no loose ends. As a viewer, you’re constantly guessing what’s going to happen next and you keep getting caught off-guard, prompting you to instantly hit the ‘Next’ button when an episode ends.
This MX Original Series is powered by excellent performances. Prateik Babbar completely commits himself to Virkar and turns in a brilliant act. Simran Kaur Mundi is convincing as Naina, while Gopal Datt, Ruhi Singh and Anjali Sivaraman totally nail their parts. Ashish Vidyarthi is flawless as ever and watch out for Shiv Pandit as Roy, who’s the surprise package of the show.
Chakravyuh- An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller not only makes for great viewing, but is also a very relevant show. It takes you into the dark, dangerous and manipulative side of the internet.
It shows you how an empowering medium like the internet can be used by miscreants to target vulnerable and impressionable minds.
With the internet and social media driving so much of our lives these days, a series such as Chakravyuh - An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller makes us aware of the lines we shouldn’t cross, and that’s why, it’s an important show.
