Why Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru Are Still Leading Housing Demand in 2026

Open any residential sales report from the past year and the same three names show up near the top: Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru. Add Delhi-NCR and you've got roughly 76-77% of all residential sales across India's top markets in the first half of 2026, sitting in just four cities. That's not really a surprise if you've been watching this space for a while. Jobs, land, and buyer income all point the same direction and the housing demand 2026 data backs it.

What the numbers are saying

Q1 2026 saw 70,631 units sold across India's top markets — up 8% from a year earlier, which is a decent turnaround from the dip the year before that. New launches came in at 90,023 units for the quarter, 13% higher year-on-year. Bengaluru pulled ahead of everyone else here: 41% more launches in H1 2026 compared to H1 last year, plus a 16% rise in units sold. (Quick caveat — the quarterly and half-year numbers come from slightly different reporting cuts, so treat the comparison as directional rather than exact.)

Here's the part that matters more than the headline growth: homes above ₹1 crore now make up 71% of all sales nationally, up from 59% the year before. That's a real shift, and Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru account for a big chunk of it just because of how much national volume flows through them.