When you hear there’s a new flagship phone in the market, it’s only obvious that your expectations from it are sky-high. You look forward to a device that doesn’t compromise on any aspect and gives you an experience that’s premium and superlative. Well, the one phone that promises you all this and more is Motorola’s newly-launched flagship smartphone - Motorola Edge+.Think Motorola, and what comes to mind is constant innovation and futuristic technology. Whether it’s Motorola Razr, the world’s first clamshell foldable smartphone or an epic flagship model in the form of Edge+, they have always been ahead of the curve.The Edge+ marks Motorola’s return to the flagship segment and is a clear winner! It comes with features that are #AbsoluteEverything and is rightly described as the ‘fastest, loudest, boldest smartphone’.To be honest, the only other flagship that comes close is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, but even there the Edge+ stands out. Now we know that you need a little more convincing, so we decided to compare both of them. Check out what makes the Edge+ the best flagship phone of 2020.Battle of the flagshipsDisplay: When it comes to giving users a wholesome smartphone experience, the display plays a key role, and the Edge+ scores big in this department. Its 90-degree curved, endless edge display is a major win. Add to this, the edge lighting and the features that come along the edge interface give this phone a rather unique and distinct identity.If the S20 Ultra comes with a 6.9-inch screen and offers nearly 90% screen-to-body ratio, the Edge+ packs in a 6.7-inch screen and offers a massive 93% screen-to-body ratio. Enhanced screen-to-body ratio directly translates into an immersive viewing experience for the user.Whether you’re watching a show or playing a game, the Edge+ is sure to take your experience several notches higher!The Edge+ gives you a 90Hz screen refresh rate with Full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) resolution. Talking of the S20 Ultra, while it supports QHD+ resolution, you can only use it at 60Hz refresh rate. This way, the Edge+ offers you a great display experience while at the same time, conserves your battery. It’s a win-win situation.Camera: If you’re someone that’s totally into phone photography, the Edge+ will surely help you up your game. Both the Edge+ and S20 Ultra are equipped with 108MP primary cameras, but the Motorola device takes the cake when it comes to the ultra-wide lens. It has a bigger ultra-wide lens as compared to the Samsung device. This means with Edge+, you get to click clear, wide-angle shots.That’s not all. The Edge+ comes with the most advanced image stabilisation technology developed by IMINT Image Intelligence. As a result, your’re able to capture DSLR-level pictures and videos by simply using your phone. Additionally, the Edge+ has other key features such as dual OIS, advanced laser autofocus with a time-of-flight sensor, advanced video stabilisation, and AI that improve the quality of everything that you shoot.Data Speeds: The Edge+ is capable of speeds that you had so far only imagined. The phone supports the widest array of sub-6GHz networks. It supports speeds of over 4Gbps on 5G and 2Gbps on 4G.The Edge+ clearly takes you into the future with its lightning-fast 5G and super-speedy WiFi 6.Audio: Given that the smartphone is your primary source of entertainment these days, you don’t really want to compromise on the audio, do you? Well, the Edge+ has you covered here. It brings you the loudest, most powerful stereo sound with an audio tuning technology from Waves as compared to the S20 Ultra’s stereo speakers tuned by AKG. It would be worth noting here that Waves was a recipient of a Technical Grammy Award. Now, need we say more. What’s also interesting is that the Edge+ brings back the 3.5mm audio jack in a flagship device!Processor: Get ready to enjoy faster performance with Edge+ as it comes with Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset that has been known to deliver around 4-5% faster performance than the Exynos 990 chipset available on the S20 Ultra in India. Furthermore, the Edge+ offers 256GB storage, double of what the S20 Ultra has. So if it’s performance that matters to you, look no further than the Edge+.There’s more: The near-Stock Android, bloatware free, ad-free experience that Edge+ offers is unlike what any other flagship device gives you. It boasts of a powerful 5000mAh battery and has also won the Red Dot Award for outstanding design.The Edge+ is a ‘no compromise flagship’ in the truest sense of the term.For all the superlative features that the Edge+ comes loaded with, it’s priced at an unbelievable Rs 74,999 as compared to the S20 Ultra that costs Rs 97,999. Additionally, there’s a special limited period launch offer on ICICI bank credit cards where you get a discount / cashback of Rs 7,500.In a league of its ownNow you might be wondering as to how do other flagship phones such as OnePlus 8 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 10 stack up against the Edge+. Well, both these phones fall short on several parameters when pitted against the Edge+. Whether its hardware or software, the Edge+ is in a league of its own. Here’s a quick overview.One Plus 8 Pro’s 48MP primary camera is nowhere close to the 108MP camera that Edge+ has to offer. In addition to this, we’ve already told you about the DSLR-like photography experience that the Edge+ offers. Moreover, you saw how the the Edge+ stands out with its 90-degree curved, endless edge display. You don’t find any of these features on the 8 Pro.The Edge+ has a monster 5000mAh battery that’s 10 percent larger than the 8 Pro’s 4510mAh battery.The Xiaomi Mi 10’s features too don’t quite measure up to those of the Edge+. While the Mi 10 also has a 108 MP primary camera similar to the Edge+, two sensors of its quad-camera set-up are just 2MP. In comparison, the quad-camera set-up of the Edge+ is way superior. Speaking of performance, Mi 10’s 8GB RAM pales in front of the 12GB RAM that Edge+ has to offer. The Mi 10 has a smaller 4780 mAh battery and doesn’t offer the kind of near-Stock Android experience that the Edge+ does. When it comes to display, the Mi 10 has a lower screen-to-body ratio and a much smaller curve as compared to what the Edge+ has. Whether it's camera, display, design, performance, battery or even price, it's evident that the Edge+ is miles ahead of its competition. So if there's one flagship phone you should be buying this year, you know which one it has to be!