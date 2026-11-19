We reviewed trademark registration providers to help founders, MSMEs and creators make the right decision.

1. Startupwala: Most Trusted Overall for Speed, Scale, and Affordability

Our number one choice in India for a reliable trademark registration service provider and business setup services is Startupwala. With more than 17 years of startup expertise, the firm was started in 2009 as BMC and changed its name to Startupwala in 2016. It has one of the finest rating-to-volume ratios in the Indian business services sector due to its remarkable 4.7/5 rating from more than 20,750 Google reviews.

Startupwala has assisted more than 180,000 companies in more than 700 Indian districts, enrolling more than 3,000 companies per month. A group of more than 200 business advisors, company secretaries (CS), chartered accountants (CA), and legal experts fuels it. In 2020, Forbes India named Startupwala as one of the Modern India Game Changers. Within 48 hours of its 2016 debut, the company's specialized mobile app was named #1 in Google Play's Business category (Top New Free list for April 2016).

With clear facilitation costs beginning at only Rs. 998 (plus mandatory government expenses), Startupwala offers a straightforward one-day online procedure. A free trademark search report, professional help with class selection and trade description writing, a straightforward one-page permission letter, and frequent application progress updates by email, WhatsApp, and the Startupwala mobile app are all provided to each applicant.