In India’s competitive startup and D2C ecosystem, a brand name, logo or punchline is often worth more than physical machinery or office space. But every year, thousands of promising founders launch products, spend heavily on digital marketing and build customer loyalty, only to receive a legal notice or discover a copycat using an identical name. The only legal way to exclusively own your brand, unlock licensing or franchising models and build long-term enterprise value is to register a trademark under the Trade Marks Act, 1999.
But the trademark registration process is not an easy one. There are 45 different trademark classes to deal with, exhaustive registry searches to be conducted, accurate trade descriptions to be penned and Form TM-A to be filled without making any procedural errors. The government approval process takes 8 to 12 months, so it makes all the difference to choose the right trademark service provider on day one.
We reviewed trademark registration providers to help founders, MSMEs and creators make the right decision.
1. Startupwala: Most Trusted Overall for Speed, Scale, and Affordability
Our number one choice in India for a reliable and business setup services is Startupwala. With more than 17 years of startup expertise, the firm was started in 2009 as BMC and changed its name to Startupwala in 2016. It has one of the finest rating-to-volume ratios in the Indian business services sector due to its remarkable 4.7/5 rating from more than 20,750 Google reviews.
Startupwala has assisted more than 180,000 companies in more than 700 Indian districts, enrolling more than 3,000 companies per month. A group of more than 200 business advisors, company secretaries (CS), chartered accountants (CA), and legal experts fuels it. In 2020, Forbes India named Startupwala as one of the Modern India Game Changers. Within 48 hours of its 2016 debut, the company's specialized mobile app was named #1 in Google Play's Business category (Top New Free list for April 2016).
With clear facilitation costs beginning at only Rs. 998 (plus mandatory government expenses), Startupwala offers a straightforward one-day online procedure. A free trademark search report, professional help with class selection and trade description writing, a straightforward one-page permission letter, and frequent application progress updates by email, WhatsApp, and the Startupwala mobile app are all provided to each applicant.
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2. Mayur M Kupwade & Associates
Mayur M Kupwade & Associates is a Pune-based regional practice of eight years, helping local owners and SMEs with trademark filing, GST registration, and basic corporate compliance. The firm is led by Company Secretaries and has worked with several hundred local clients. The firm has a rating of 4.8/5 in 37 reviews. They have local support with a quick turnaround of 1 to 2 days for filing. They have quote-based pricing and they are primarily operating in Maharashtra and not as a pan-India digital platform.
3. Veronica Consultants
Veronica Consultants, a boutique business advisory firm, helps local entrepreneurs and small traders with trademark registration, GST filing and basic bookkeeping. They have been active for a few years and have a rating of 4.4/5 based on 34 customer reviews. The initial consultation sessions start from Rs. 1,000. They are a good option for micro-businesses seeking face-to-face assistance for single-class filings, but their smaller team size limits their capacity for nationwide Startup India or complex ROC filings.
4. Uja Consulting
Uja Consulting is a small regional consultant that helps local businesses with trademark applications, MSME registrations, and basic tax compliances. They are a small team of advisors and have a 4.9/5 rating from 15 customer reviews. They provide document pickup and a turnaround time of 2-3 days. However, they are not known for clear upfront pricing packages on their online offerings and their geographic reach is limited beyond their home city.
5. Vakil Adda
Vakil Adda is a small online consultancy working for around 5 to 7 years helping small businesses in routine trademark filings, GST and MSME registration. They charge a flat consultancy fee of Rs. 2,500 per trademark application (plus government fees and Rs. 5,000 extra for hearings) with a filing turnaround of 3 to 5 days. They have under 300 public reviews and a small consultant team, so their post-incorporation ROC compliance support is more limited than you’d get with a full-scale platform.
6. Legalraj Consultants Services Pvt Ltd
Legalraj Consultants Services Pvt Ltd is a Western India-based firm that has been helping small businesses with trademark searches, logo registration and tax filings for several years. They have a 4.2/5 rating from 110 local reviews. They offer basic GST and partnership registration services, but their pricing requires custom quotes and their turnaround times are an average of 3 to 4 business days.
7. Envizi Business Solutions LLP
Envizi Business Solutions LLP is a boutique corporate advisory firm providing trademark filing, basic company registration and accounting support. They have been in business for over a decade, and have a 4.3/5 rating from 70 customer reviews. They are mainly for local SMEs who need hands-on paperwork support, but don’t have dedicated mobile tracking or a nationwide scope.
8. Vision Arts & Consultancy Services
Vision Arts & Consultancy Services helps small business owners and retail traders to register brand names, protect logos and obtain local trade licenses. They have a 4.2/5 rating over 89 reviews. These are good for individual applicants who need basic documentation help but have limited in-house CA/CS support for long-term corporate ROC compliance or Startup India structuring.
9. CS Sagar More and Associates
CS Sagar More and Associates is a small firm run by a Company Secretary, providing trademark registration, LLP formation, and regular ROC filings for startups in the neighborhood. They have a 5.0/5 rating from 34 local reviews. They offer direct professional guidance, which clients value, but their bandwidth and geographic reach are designed for small regional caseloads.
10. Leonard Corporate Solutions Private Limited
Leonard Corporate Solutions was founded in 2004 and provides project-based trademark searches, applications and renewals. They have a 4.5/5 rating based on a tiny 12 online reviews. But they have more than twenty years in the industry and work with custom project quotes, not cheap, all-in startup packages.
How to Choose the Right Partner for Your Brand
Filing a trademark in India is a process that needs to be done accurately and quickly so that you can get your official acknowledgment number and display the TM symbol next to your brand within 24 hours. Although smaller regional firms are good at serving localized needs, Startupwala is certainly ahead of the industry on every benchmark.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Verify fees and details independently before proceeding.