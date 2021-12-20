ADVERTISEMENT

Meet The Brains Behind One Of India’s Largest Crypto Platforms

Here's what they have to say about what made them start CoinSwitch Kuber, and what plans they have for the future.

Partner
Published
BrandStudio
1 min read

Over the last year and a half, cryptocurrency as an investment asset has taken India and the world by storm. The success stories of those who got into the crypto scene about 7-8 years ago, made the rest of the world stand up and notice. The founders of CoinSwitch Kuber felt the shift in focus too, as suddenly, they were looking at an unprecedented number of users on their app. No, seriously, over a period of 18 months, 14 million users signed up.

The Quint caught up with Govind Kumar Soni, Ashish Singhal, Vimal Sagar Tiwari, hackers-turned-founders, who created the popular crypto-trading platform CoinSwitch Kuber, with the vision that one-day most Indians can have a diverse investment portfolio, one of which is crypto. They also champion the case for Blockchain technology (you know, the one that makes crypto trading possible), and how it is what Web 3.0 is being built on.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT