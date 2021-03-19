How MediBuddy Helped This 24-Year-Old Deal With PCOD

Gurugram-based 24-year-old Rukmunee Bhagat always had irregular periods, but she had never paid much attention to it. She thought it was a lifestyle issue and something that didn’t need medical attention. It was only during the lockdown last year that she decided to find out the reason why her periods were irregular. Given that it was unsafe to step out due to the pandemic, a friend booked her a doctor’s appointment on digital healthcare platform MediBuddy. The process of online consultation was smooth and seamless. A blood test and an ultrasound later, Rukmunee learnt that she has Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD).

To know more about the condition and how MediBuddy made things easy for Rukmunee, watch the video.