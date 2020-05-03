Mastram Makes Web Debut; Brings Passion, Fantasies into Mainstream
The 80s was a great decade for India. Several films that released then went on to become blockbusters and some are revered as classics even now, case in point: Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Mr India. Who can forget India’s historic win at the Cricket World Cup in 1983? In many ways, the 80s was an action-packed decade that continues to find mention even in present-day pop culture.
He was a writer who went by the name of Mastram and was extremely popular for his sensual stories in Hindi. His books sold like hot cakes at railway stations and roadside stalls. His stories touched upon topics conventionally considered taboo or passed off as ‘too bold’.
Bringing you the story of Mastram, with all the spice intact, is a web series that goes by the same name.
This 10-episode series has Anshuman Jha playing the eponymous author who tapped into popular sexual fantasies to create his stories. While his stories served as the guide for boys who were on their way to becoming men, what strikes a chord are the entertaining and hilarious predicaments faced by him while writing the stories. Mastram also features Tara Alisha Berry, Aakash Dabhade, Rani Chatterjee, Jagat Rawat, Kenisha Awasthi, Garima Jain, Isha Chabbra and Aabha Paul in key supporting roles.
The series tells you the story of Rajaram, an aspiring litterateur who turns into a reluctant erotica writer of masaledaar stories. However, while he went on to become a darling of the masses, the circumstances were such that he was never able to acknowledge or enjoy the success of his books.
At the same time, it serves as a throwback to the awesome 80s and shows you why Mastram was clearly ahead of his times. He dared to go where no other writer of his time had probably gone and didn’t leave anything to imagination. His erotic stories infused excitement into people’s otherwise dull and boring lives. Mastram was quite the game changer.
Telling you anything more would mean giving out spoilers and we don’t want to do that. Watch it to know more!
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)