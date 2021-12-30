Masters’ Union Averages 29.12 Lakhs in Placements, Beats IIM-A's Record

Masters’ Union School of Business saw record placements for its inaugural batch, with the average annual package standing at 29.12 lakhs, currently the highest among all Indian B-schools, including the IIMS and ISB. These numbers were further audited and confirmed by an independent rating and auditing agency, Brickwork Analytics, that also audits IIM placement reports.

Students from the school's Post-Graduation in Technology and Business Management (PGP-TBM) on-campus programme saw record recruitments from companies like BCG, Bain & Company, Microsoft, CISCO, Razorpay and Unacademy. As per the released report, the highest packages were more than 43.66 lakhs, while even freshers saw an average package of 23 lakhs.

A majority of the candidates were hired in product and program management roles, while several saw openings in roles such as Chief of Staff and opportunities to work with VCs of leading startups. Several students in the batch have also found their own startups and raised successful funding as well.

As B-schools strives to innovate and prepare students for an ever-changing and competitive job market, Masters' Union's record-breaking numbers prove that the new-age school is trailblazing its own path.