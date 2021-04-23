Masters' Union Reports Breakout MBA Internships at Mckinsey, BCG
In its inaugural year, the Gurugram B-school's students have found internships in over 40 top firms
In its very first year, Masters’ Union Business School’s inaugural cohort of 65 students has found placements in over 40 top firms, with the most popular sectors being consulting, private equity, venture capital, product management, data sciences, and marketing.
The B-school's Careers Department stated in its first ever internship report that top recruiters coming for placements include McKinsey, BCG, Tata IQ, PWC, EY and KPMG among the consulting firms.
Masters’ Union CEO, Rupesh, said, “It is due to the quality of the cohort, the tech-focused curriculum, the deep industry immersion, and the practitioner-led classes that our students achieved tremendous placement success, at par with the old IIMs.”
In a rather rare occurrence among B-schools, students have also cracked private equity and venture capital jobs at Softbank JV, L&T Private Equity, Orios Venture partners and Antler India. Many students have also scored unique Chief of Staff roles at top funded startups like FtCash (500 Start-ups), Simpl (IA Ventures), Park+ (Sequoia) and Aanswr.
Masters’ Union is the first B-school in India to have marquee recruiters like McKinsey, BCG, EY, HDFC, Tata, Softbank, and BMW hire from its inaugural cohort, placing it in the league of older and established institutions like IIMs and ISB.
Fintech was also a rather popular choice for product management roles with the recently announced Unicorn - Razorpay taking the most number of students. Bosch recruited students for their international offices and Virtusa for their US office, while other domestic product management recruiters included Juspay, Mobikwik, Freecharge and IndiaMart.
In Finance, students found roles at BMW Finance, HDFC, ICRA, ICICI, IndusInd and Axis Bank. In Digital and Marketing, popular companies included bOAt, ITC, Volvo, ABP, Virtusa, and Case Insurance. Some students also opted for long-term consulting projects with Coke and Bobble AI.
About eight students were also awarded the Masters’ Union Innovation Lab’s equity free seed grant to pursue their own ventures over the summer. Select students were also granted fellowships in blockchain platforms and data research.
The inaugural cohort of 2021 represents diversity in terms of academic training, professional experience, age, gender, geographies and even growth aspirations. It has a significant representation from engineering and chartered accountancy, apart from lawyers and humanities graduates. The average age of the cohort members is 25.7 years. Its youngest and oldest members are 21 and 39 years old, respectively.
With academic training from elite institutions such as the IITs, BITS Pilani, St Stephen’s, Shri Ram College of Commerce, most come with significant work experience in a range of industry verticals, from consulting to manufacturing, having worked with companies like Goldman Sachs, KPMG, EY, Amazon and Mu Sigma, ringing in an average incoming salary of Rs 10.5 lakh per annum.
The new-age B-school offers industry-immersive business education through classes that are headed by top industry leaders and practitioners including CXOs, MDs, eminent public leaders, and even Members of Parliament, apart from distinguished global faculty from top B-schools.
The curriculum at Masters’ Union is driven by live projects, boot camps, and simulation, and are grounded in emerging technology. Located in the heart of Gurugram’s business district, Masters’ Union is flanked by several Fortune 500 companies, to provide the ultimate industry immersive and hands-on learning experience from day one.
