Masters' Union Reports Breakout MBA Internships at Mckinsey, BCG

In its very first year, Masters’ Union Business School’s inaugural cohort of 65 students has found placements in over 40 top firms, with the most popular sectors being consulting, private equity, venture capital, product management, data sciences, and marketing.

The B-school’s Careers Department stated in its first ever internship report that top recruiters coming for placements include McKinsey, BCG, Tata IQ, PWC, EY and KPMG among the consulting firms. The inaugural cohort of 2021 represents diversity in terms of academic training, professional experience, age, gender, geographies and even growth aspirations.