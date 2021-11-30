Maple Staffing: Providing Innovative Manpower Solutions Across Industries
Maple Staffing Solutions offers expert services in managerial, skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled recruitments.
Manpower and staffing is one of the key drivers for the growth and success of any industry. Choosing the right skill-base and knowledge-equipped staff can make or break a company, and forward-thinking leaders understand this. At the same time, human resource is expensive and skill sets can often be hard to determine when hiring at large.
The right staffing and recruitment partner can make a huge difference here.
With over 30 years of expertise, Maple Staffing offers a wide range of workforce solutions across several industry verticals and requirements. These include managerial hires, skilled professionals, as well as semi-skilled and unskilled applicants. a
Maple Staffing Solutions offers its services across India, and matches the right applicant to the desired profiles. The company maintains stringent data around all potential applicants, along with all statutory compliances and regular provision of documents and other proofs.
Businesses that choose Maple Staffing as their recruitment partner can expect regular quality checks and constant servicing for any queries or solutions.
Thanks to its timely, relevant, and efficient services, Maple Staffing ensures that businesses can run stress-free by addressing and handling the key responsibilities of staffing and outsourcing of resources.
The company's attention to detail and quality track record has ensured a highly-satisfied client base, including Bisleri, Hitachi, Havells, United Spirit, Orient Electric, Vodafone Idea, JBM Industries, and more.
