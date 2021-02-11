Looking For Love Online? These 4 Couples Will Surely Inspire You

If you thought it’s impossible to find true love on dating apps, we’re here to give you a major reality check. This Valentine’s Day, we bring you love stories of four real-life couples that met on Bumble. They didn’t meet through a common friend or bump into each other at a party. It was the dating app that served as the starting point of their beautiful love stories.

These couples are proof that it’s possible to find true love on a dating app. And can there be anything more beautiful in this world than love? We don’t think so.

So sit back and read these four incredible love stories. As much as these real-life accounts will make you all heart-eyed, they will also fill you with warmth and hope!

A socially-distanced IRL date

Urmi would’ve never realised that her ‘ideal partner’ Aakash is just a stone’s throw away had she not downloaded Bumble during the lockdown. They met on Bumble and started dating over video calls in May 2020. Their first ‘offscreen’ meeting was when Aakash paid her a surprise visit. It was a socially-distanced walk with masks and ample amounts of hand sanitizer. This first in-person date sealed the deal.