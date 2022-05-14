London, Paris And…Mumbai: Because Love Knows No Borders
While one must factor in the needs and wants of their partner, one must figure out our individual journeys too.
There was an era when love looked like Shammi Kapoor wooing his women amidst the snow-capped majestic peaks of Kashmir. We heard our parents gush in nostalgia about how they yearned for such getaways to paradise.
Let's fast forward to the millennial generation and, most of us imagine Sufi music, European landscapes, a soulful connection, and a happily ever after. The rules of modern-day dating have transformed quite some from the days when love was as simple as getting butterflies in your stomach. Back then, it was all about a rosy courtship period. Before one came to grips with how and where the relationship was headed, they found themselves married and tucked away in a love nest of their own. While it is true that one must always factor in the needs and wants of their partner, we must also figure out our individual journeys. And there is nothing better if we can venture out on this adventure together and reach that ultimate destination. Although, this may sound a "distant if", the story of Rishabh Shrivastav and Sugandh Bagi tells us, indeed a "London, Paris and….Mumbai" romance can be a magical reality.
Rishabh is a Creative Director at a leading digital advertising firm in Mumbai. And no points for guessing where he met his wife Sugandh for the first time.
“Our first date was an unconventional one. I was directing an ad film in Mumbai and she was in the same area. So, I had asked her to drop by. That was the first time we met.”
Remember that dating rule, where you first figure out who you are as an individual and what drives you in life? Inviting Sugandh, an HR personnel with a Singapore-based fund management company, to the film set was a genius move.
He says, “It was a great idea because she saw me in my best avatar.”
Both Rishabh and Sugandh are extremely focussed on their careers and the nature of their work often requires them to hop cities and countries. Thus, begins the tale as old as time. While they were in Mumbai, they would hardly have the time to go out and about. But they would occasionally meet up at Carters Bandra, visit The Palladium or go for long walks on Versova beach. Their actual courtship started with a trip to Paris.
Rishabh was in London to pursue further studies while she was working in India. Whoever thinks long-distance relationships don’t work? Well, they only have to take planning tips from Rishabh. The next thing you know, the couple has aligned their calendars, chalked out their holidays, and planned a romantic trip to Paris!
“I travelled from London and she hopped on a plane from India. Et voila! We were on the most beautiful vacation in Europe. The trip happened and then a lot more.”
The couple returned to India just two years ago and are finding their rhythm in Mumbai. Long Drives, shopping, and European travels get them excited even today.
Sharing his two cents on how to navigate the complexities of modern-day dating, Rishabh says, “Know yourself first, then know what you want, then know what your partner wants and then, do the math.”
Rishabh and Sugandh's story is part of series of real stories of real people living in Mumbai. If such love stories melt your heart then don't fail to watch Modern Love: Mumbai, only on Amazon Prime Video.
