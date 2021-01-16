LG Takes Dual Screen Display to the Next Level with LG Wing 5G

While dual screen displays have been around for some time now, LG has clearly upped the game with their LG Wing 5G. As a user, you get to choose between the horizontal and vertical mobile experience, and this, in many ways, is empowering.

Everyone’s talking about the swivel

This stylish and premium gadget has wowed everyone with a first-of-its-kind swivel innovation. You can swivel up to use both screens and maximise your productivity. And when you want to use your phone only vertically, you can simply swivel down. This unique feature is nothing short of a game-changer as it lets you multi-task like never before. If you’re a content creator or consumer, the swivel function totally redefines your entertainment experience.