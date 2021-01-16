LG Takes Dual Screen Display to the Next Level with LG Wing 5G
The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor that ensures a smooth performance every single time.
While dual screen displays have been around for some time now, LG has clearly upped the game with their LG Wing 5G. As a user, you get to choose between the horizontal and vertical mobile experience, and this, in many ways, is empowering.
Everyone’s talking about the swivel
This stylish and premium gadget has wowed everyone with a first-of-its-kind swivel innovation. You can swivel up to use both screens and maximise your productivity. And when you want to use your phone only vertically, you can simply swivel down. This unique feature is nothing short of a game-changer as it lets you multi-task like never before. If you’re a content creator or consumer, the swivel function totally redefines your entertainment experience.
Aside from enhancing user experience, the swivel takes the phone’s style quotient several notches higher.
The device is not just a style statement but with durable hinge movement, water repellent coating and anti-dust technology, it is also quite sturdy.
Loaded with features
The LG Wing 5G is packed with features that boost its overall performance. Priced at Rs 69,990, the main display is a 6.8” FHD + OLED screen, while the secondary one is a 3.9” OLED screen with a 2460 x 1080 pixels resolution for a complete visual experience. The device boasts of a 64MP +13 MP +12MP triple rear camera setup that gives you incredibly detailed and clear pictures. With its 32MP pop-up front camera, you can click the most beautiful selfies.
The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor that ensures a smooth performance every single time.
The Snapdragon 765G processor is a 5G integrated processor and capable of supporting intense gaming session with utmost ease and on top that dual-screen feature enhances the gaming experience to a considerable extent. The LG Wing 5G can go on for long hours without frequent charging thanks to its 4000 mAh battery.
Redefining content creation and consumption
Multi-tasking is a breeze with LG Wing 5G. While you watch your favourite show on the horizontal screen, you can use the secondary screen to send texts, check mails, control volume or use another app without compromising your viewing experience on the Main Screen.
The same goes for navigation. You can follow directions on the main screen while performing other tasks on the second one.
The phone also features grip lock which allows you to hold your second screen while you watch your content on the Main Screen.
This way, the phone lets you do more in less time, while keeping you in full control of the kind of experience you want.
If you’re a digital creator, you can use the main screen to film and preview your content, while editing it on the second screen. Yes, that’s how easy it is. Moreover, the LG Wing 5G is equipped with the Gimbal Camera that boasts of five different shooting modes: Lock Mode, Pan Follow Mode, Follow Mode, FPV Mode, Joy Stick. The camera can be used with both screens to create a range of studio-quality and dynamic content on the go.
Another exciting feature of the phone is Dual Recording. This allows you to simultaneously shoot videos on both the front and rear cameras so that you can create interesting talk show format videos for the ease of creative content creation.
Verdict
The LG Wing 5G ranks high on form as well as function which is makes it a much sought-after phone. The LG Wing 5G user can utilize both the screens and choose between having both screens for more activity or using the more familiar vertical interface.
LG has always believed in pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. This device is a perfect example of how technology can enable users to experiment with a host of new use cases. From videographers to mobile gamers, LG Wing 5G pushes the confines of what flexible mobile form factors can achieve.
So if you’re looking for a phone that maximises your productivity, lets you easily multi-task and is also high on performance and style, your search ends at the LG Wing 5G.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.