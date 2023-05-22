Discover the Joy of Creative PLAY With LEGO® PLAYground This Summer

It's summertime in Mumbai, and even though children increasingly spend most of their holidays indoors, the idealistic image of the season is still one of free play, where the children get to explore, learn, and engage in social, independent, and guided play.

But among the tight work schedules and safety concerns, where should parents find this all under one roof? Well, the LEGO® PLAYground has got you covered!

On 19 May, the LEGO® Group unleashed the LEGO® PLAYground at Mumbai's Phoenix Palladium, where children and their parents can indulge in fun challenges, join masterclasses, learn to build, and take the PLAY pledge.