Best Summer Adventure for Chandigarh Kids -The LEGO® PLAYground is Finally Here!

Summer vacations are the best time for kids to explore their passion, unleash their imagination and take out the much-needed time to PLAY. PLAY is not just a leisure activity, but a SUPERPOWER! It stimulates curiosity, ignites creativity, and fosters a lifelong passion for learning.
LEGO® Bricks are the ideal tool for children to construct, reconstruct, and envision anything they desire – harnessing their play power. Through the construction process, children develop essential skills such as problem-solving, spatial awareness, and fine motor skills.
Chandigarh parents now have the opportunity to take their kids for the best summer adventure where they can play, learn, explore their interests and also have LOTS OF FUN under one roof! The popular LEGO® PLAYground, by The LEGO® Group is now in Chandigarh at Elante Mall. The PLAYground was inaugurated by actor Rannvijay Singha on 14th June 2024, and is open for all kids ages 5-12 year old between 4-9 pm till 23rd June.
The LEGO® Playground is an exciting, imaginative, and creative play area where kids can delve into all their passions.
Whether your child is an aspiring astronaut, a superhero fan, a budding scientist, or even a Disney lover, the PLAYground has something for everyone with its curated Passion Zones!
Kids can experience space in a realistic way at the AR Zone and explore the cosmos Science and technology enthusiasts can explore LEGO®’s S.T.E.M Lab, and all kids can take their builds into the VIRTUAL LAUNCH ZONE where their creations will be scanned and projected onto the virtual space screen.
There is something for your toddlers and younger ones as well! Young builders (under 5 yrs.) can build their favorite Sets with their parents in the dedicated DUPLO ZONE that offers assisted building.
Here are additional exciting activities at this year’s LEGO® PLAYground:
- Space City with Friends Zone – For all space architects! Children have the chance to design and construct the ultimate SPACE BASE in a brand-new world.
- Superhero Squad Zone – Kids will get a chance to build a SUPERHERO Squad full of SUPERHERO Spaceships, Action Mechs, Buildings & more from their favourite WORLD of NINJAS, HARRY POTTER, STAR WARS, DISNEY PRINCESSES, MARVEL & DC to protect their SPACE BASE from evil forces!
- THE EXPLORERS ZONE – Kids can build and race their favourite Squad of SPACE Exploration Vehicles – from ROVERS to Ships to Supercars to Bikes & Trucks!
- LEGO® Goodies – All children will receive a specially curated LEGO® GOODIE bag on their exit. This is to make sure the young, adorable heroes go home happy!
What is a PLAYground without quizzes, surprises, and meet & greets? All kids will get a chance to participate in some fun contests, challenges, and quizzes, while also meeting some ICONIC LEGO® MINIFIGURE FRIENDS!
That’s not all, after you experience the PLAYground, you can also get your hands on NEVER SEEN BEFORE LEGO® Sets such as Red telephone box, NINJAGO® City Garden, Disney Castle, Gringotts™ Wizarding Bank , Avengers Tower, Eiffel Tower, Titanic only available at Hamley’s stores and enjoy building this Summer with your loved ones.
SO, WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR? Walk in with your kids for the most AMAZING experience this summer and open the doors to learning, creating, storytelling and PLAY!
Visit Hamley’s: LEGO® (hamleys.in)
Hamley’s Instagram handle: Hamleys India (@hamleys_india)
