What Are Large-Cap, Mid-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks?

A Mix Worth Knowing

A quick look at three names that sit across different caps. Not a push to buy any of them, just worth knowing what they actually do before you decide anything either way.

1. HDFC Bank Large-cap, one of India's biggest private banks, doing pretty much everything, savings accounts, loans, credit cards. Its scale and long, steady track record are hard to argue with. What works against it is how closely banking stocks move with interest rates and the broader economy, so when things slow down, lending's usually first to feel it.

Best for: someone who wants large-cap stability and isn't looking for anything dramatic, just steady exposure to one of the country's biggest banks.

Strength: is its scale, brand trust, and a long track record of consistent growth, the kind of profile that tends to hold up reasonably well even when markets get shaky.

Risk: comes from how tightly banking stocks are linked to interest rate changes and the broader economy, when the economy slows down, lending activity and loan repayments usually take the hit first.