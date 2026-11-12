From Feeding Street Dogs to Diana Award: Delhi Teen Kushal Sachdeva Honoured

The 17-year-old Vasant Valley School student has been recognised for combining compassion, technology and community action to improve the lives of India's stray dogs.

At an age when most students are focused on examinations and future career choices, 17-year-old Kushal Sachdeva has already established an animal welfare organisation, developed technology-enabled solutions for community dogs and taken his advocacy to national platforms.

The Delhi student, who founded Protect Paws Foundation, has now received The Diana Award 2026, an international honour recognising young people making a meaningful difference through social action and humanitarian initiatives.

Sachdeva was recognised during the award's international virtual ceremony on 4 November 2026, joining young changemakers from across the world.

Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Diana Award celebrates young individuals who demonstrate sustained commitment to improving their communities.