KFC Opens The Door To Its Most Sustainable Restaurant With #KFConscious

Taking forward its vision of 'leading with purpose', KFC has launched its most sustainable restaurant located in T Nagar, Chennai as part of #KFConscious. A first for the QSR industry, this restaurant uses solar panels that will help save around 18,000 units of electricity every year. Like most of the KFC restaurants in India, this restaurant recycles water to reduce water wastage. It also uses natural and LED lighting and inverter type air-conditioning to be more energy efficient and uses environment-friendly material for its interiors.



Taking this commitment ahead, the brand plans to open 20 more such restaurants by 2022.