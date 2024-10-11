KBC Global Ltd Embarks on a New Construction Project in Deolali, Nashik

KBC Global Ltd (Previously known as Karda Construction Ltd) BSE - 541161, in the business of construction and real estate development has announced the commencement of a new project in Deolali, Nashik. The project, located at Survey No. 87/2/2B, Plot No. 4, on Jai Bhavani Road, is set to span over a 31,998 sq. ft. area and includes both residential and commercial spaces. With six commercial units and twenty-two residential units, this project reinforces KBC Global's commitment to supporting the local community through thoughtfully planned infrastructure. The company has assured investors and stakeholders that further details will be shared upon receiving requisite approvals.



During the month of September, 2024 the company has successfully handed over possession of 13 units from its projects - Hari Kunj Mayflower – 5, Hari Krishna Phase IV – 4, Hari Vishwa – 1 and Hari Sanskruti Phase II 4. Since April 2024, the company has handed over possession of total 135+ residential and commercial units in Nashik, Maharashtra. This includes 91 units from the Hari Kunj Mayflower project (MAHARERA Reg no: P51600020249) and 28 units from the Hari Krishna Phase IV project, with the rest from other ongoing projects.

Simultaneously, KBC Global Ltd continues to make strides internationally. The company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between its subsidiary, KBC International Ltd., and the Liberia Special Economic Zone Authority. This $12.5 million project marks an essential phase in KBC Global’s international ventures, promising residential complexes, low-cost housing, and commercial spaces within Liberia's SEZ. The groundbreaking for this venture is scheduled for Q2 of 2025, with the anticipated completion date within three years, offering much-needed residential and commercial solutions in the Liberian SEZ.

The MOU with Liberia SEZ Authority showcases KBC Global’s ambitions to not only develop but also create economic opportunities across Africa. In a similar vein, KBC’s previous engagement in June 2024 involved a $20 million civil engineering contract with CRJE (East Africa) Ltd, part of the China Railway Construction Group. Known for its significant infrastructure projects across Africa, CRJE’s collaboration with KBC further elevates the company’s footprint in the global market.

Financially, KBC Global Ltd has shown a solid commitment to maintaining fiscal responsibility. In September, the company announced it had fulfilled a crucial payment obligation to Capri Global Capital Ltd., a move that underscores its dedication to financial recovery and stability. Additionally, KBC secured an MOU with Capri Global to waive non-financial penal interest, bringing the outstanding balance with Capri to Rs. 3.50 crore. This agreement bolsters KBC’s financial foundation, positioning it for continued growth and aiding ongoing projects like Hari Vasant and Hari Aakruti Phase II in Nashik.