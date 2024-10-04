Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri Shine at Manish Malhotra's Namo Bharat Show

Manish Malhotra’s Namo Bharat show was more than just another fashion event; it was a tribute to courage, tradition, and Mumbai’s indomitable spirit. As part of Seva Pakhwada 2024, the runway came alive with models, cancer survivors, and terror attack heroes, all united in a powerful statement.
Showstoppers Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri brought star power to the stage. Aaryan wore a classic black sherwani, intricately embroidered and paired with a textured kurta and slim pants. His presence, commanding and understated, embodied the blend of heritage and modernity that Malhotra’s 'Evara' collection represents.
Dimri, meanwhile, was a vision in a Banarasi brocade lehenga. Her velvet blouse and elegant kamarband added just the right amount of opulence, while the Russian emerald necklace brought in a vintage vibe. Her look wasn’t just about fashion—it was about carrying forward a legacy, spotlighting India’s centuries-old textile artistry.
This wasn’t just a night for glamorous outfits. The real essence of Namo Bharat lay in its focus on service and survival. Malhotra’s inclusion of cancer survivors and heroes of past terror attacks alongside professional models sent a clear message: India’s strength lies not just in its culture, but in the stories of resilience that define it.
As the show unfolded, it felt like a tapestry of India’s legacy—threads of tradition interwoven with the strength of the human spirit. By blending the runway with tales of courage, Malhotra reminded everyone that fashion is not just about clothing; it's a narrative, a reflection of the times.
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)