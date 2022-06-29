The Magic of Monsoon In Karnataka
A list to explore the perfect monsoon holiday options in Karnataka
The monsoon has arrived and with it, as every year, rain-bearing clouds moving from the Indian Ocean transform the hard baked earth into something magical. The rains start in the month of June and stay on till September/ October. The relief that showers deliver from the summer heat to both animal and man by magically transforming the landscape is unparalleled.
The monsoons signify renewed life, a time symbolizing new hope and new beginnings. The rains symbolize joy and relief. Joy in terms of its mesmerizing effect; a new lease of life, while providing relief from the heat and worldly worries.
Although Karnataka is primarily known for its heritage and wildlife, the state also plays as a perfect host during the rains. Karnataka, during monsoons, is among one of the wettest regions in India.
And with the monsoon in full flow in Karnataka, it is easily the perfect time to explore and holiday with your loved ones. Karnataka is truly ‘One State, Many Worlds’ and monsoon in Karnataka is another world that one has to experience.
Here are some amazing places in Karnataka that you can visit in the monsoon to be mesmerized by the magic of the rains and come back renewed and with new vigor.
Hill Stations in the Western Ghats
The mighty Western Ghats, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, pass through the state and is recognized as one of the world’s eight ‘hottest hotspots’ of biological diversity. It is home to at least 325 globally threatened flora, fauna, bird, amphibian, reptile and fish species. Almost 45% of the best of the Ghats are present in Karnataka. And nestled in the Western Ghats, there are hill stations which present spectacular views of dense forests, deep valleys and magnificent sunsets. And over here, the monsoon rains are legendary, with some places witnessing heavy rainfall. Each hill station has its own unique charm, which ranges from sandalwood forests, coffee plantations, trekking trails, waterfalls to wildlife.
Some of the popular monsoon destinations include:
⦁ Coorg
⦁ Chikkamagaluru
⦁ Agumbe
⦁ Kudremukh
⦁ Kemmanagundi
⦁ Kodachadri
⦁ Mullayanagiri
⦁ BR Hills
⦁ Nandi Hills
Waterfalls
Monsoon is when mighty waterfalls across Karnataka can be witnessed in all their glory. The state is home to a torrent of sparkling waterfalls, set amidst the sylvan environs of the Western Ghats, breaking into streams that meander over hilly tracts to end in a series of dramatic, plunging sheets of water throughout the region. During the monsoons driving on the winding Ghat roads through mist and rain, one can get a glimpse of many naturally formed waterfalls too.
Some of the best include:
⦁ Jog Falls
⦁ Shivanasamudra Falls
⦁ Iruppu Falls
⦁ Abbey Falls
⦁ Hebbe Falls
⦁ Magod Falls
⦁ Lalguli Falls
⦁ Sathodi Falls
⦁ Unchalli Falls
