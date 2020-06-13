For telcos today, it’s no longer about just offering great service to customers. The idea is to create a digital ecosystem that offers a wide range of benefits to their subscriber base including complimentary access to OTT services.To this end, Jio has partnered with ZEE5 to offer the OTT platform’s premium subscription as a free service on their JioFiber set top box.What You GetIf you’re a JioFiber subscriber, you’re in for an entertainment treat. You can binge-watch your way through ZEE5’s exhaustive content library that includes 4500+ movies, 120+ originals and more.JioFiber has multiple subscription plans. To be able to enjoy free ZEE5’s premium content, you should subscribe to plans starting at Rs 849 / month (Silver Plan) and above.The Perfect MatchPartnering with JioFiber has helped ZEE5 reach more people and expand its subscriber base. It has helped the OTT player further strengthen its distribution game and consolidate its position as a leading streaming platform.Speaking about their partnership with Jio, Manpreet Bumrah, Vice President – Business Development & Commercial Head, ZEE5 India, says, “Having established ourselves as an entertainment super-app of India with the largest catalogue of content, we have captivated audiences across geographies and demographics. Through our partnership with Jio and its digital ecosystem, we will leverage the synergies between the brands and further strengthen our presence across the country.”High Engagement During LockdownIn the current scenario, most people are working from home and this is expected to continue in the near future too.With extra time on hand, people are more than eager to consume quality content and ZEE5 totally has you covered.The OTT platform has consistently added premium content to its offerings amid the lockdown. Owing to this, it has witnessed exponential surge in engagement levels. Bumrah says, “With continuous addition to our extensive and diverse content library across 12 different languages amidst the lockdown, we have ensured that JioFiber customers stay engaged and entertained, across devices.”With its enviable content line-up, ZEE5 has something for everyone. This also explains why more and more people have consumed content off the OTT platform during the lockdown, leading to a spike in engagement.Into The FutureAs more and more Indians turn to streaming platforms for their entertainment needs, tie-ups between telcos and OTT players are only going to grow stronger. In keeping with this, both Jio and ZEE5 have major plans to take their existing partnership to the next level. For starters, you will find the ZEE5 app soon-to-be integrated with the JioTV+ app.So if you too want to enjoy all the exciting content that ZEE5 has to offer, choose any JioFiber plan upwards of Rs 849 / month, and you’re sorted! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.