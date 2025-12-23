JIMS Kalkaji Hosts Panel on Work–Wellness Balance & Holistic Living

Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji successfully organized an insightful panel discussion titled “Reimagining Work–Wellness Balance: Pathways to Holistic Living” on December 15, 2025. The initiative aimed to sensitize students to the importance of maintaining equilibrium between professional aspirations and physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The session commenced with Dr. Saniya Chawla, Associate Professor at JIMS Kalkaji and anchor of the event, who extended a warm welcome to the gathering. This was followed by an address by the Director, Dr. Anuj Verma, who felicitated the Chairman, Dr. Amit Gupta, through a green initiative symbolizing the institution’s commitment to sustainability.

Subsequently, Dr. Amit Gupta formally welcomed the Chief Guest, Ms. Harpreet Suri, along with the Guests of Honour—Ms. Tanvee Tutlani, Dr. Nupoor Jain, and Ms. Saru Mukherjee by presenting them with eco-friendly tokens of appreciation.

Opening the panel discussion, Dr. Amit Gupta emphasized the importance of adopting a disciplined and balanced lifestyle, particularly for management students. He highlighted the role of quality sleep, effective time management, regular physical activity, and yoga in achieving holistic well-being.

Ms. Harpreet Suri, a digital creator, underscored the significance of sleep for mental clarity and rejuvenation. She introduced the concept of digital fasting and encouraged mindful digital consumption as a means to protect mental health.

