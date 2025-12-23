JIMS Kalkaji Hosts Panel on Work–Wellness Balance & Holistic Living

Jagannath International Management School (JIMS), Kalkaji successfully organized an insightful panel discussion titled “Reimagining Work–Wellness Balance: Pathways to Holistic Living” on December 15, 2025. The initiative aimed to sensitize students to the importance of maintaining equilibrium between professional aspirations and physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
The session commenced with Dr. Saniya Chawla, Associate Professor at JIMS Kalkaji and anchor of the event, who extended a warm welcome to the gathering. This was followed by an address by the Director, Dr. Anuj Verma, who felicitated the Chairman, Dr. Amit Gupta, through a green initiative symbolizing the institution’s commitment to sustainability.
Subsequently, Dr. Amit Gupta formally welcomed the Chief Guest, Ms. Harpreet Suri, along with the Guests of Honour—Ms. Tanvee Tutlani, Dr. Nupoor Jain, and Ms. Saru Mukherjee by presenting them with eco-friendly tokens of appreciation.
Opening the panel discussion, Dr. Amit Gupta emphasized the importance of adopting a disciplined and balanced lifestyle, particularly for management students. He highlighted the role of quality sleep, effective time management, regular physical activity, and yoga in achieving holistic well-being.
Ms. Harpreet Suri, a digital creator, underscored the significance of sleep for mental clarity and rejuvenation. She introduced the concept of digital fasting and encouraged mindful digital consumption as a means to protect mental health.
Ms.Tanvee Tutlani, a certified nutritionist, spoke about the critical role of hydration, nutrition, and sleep in overall wellness. She referred to water and sleep as the most underrated health essentials and shared insights on key supplements that support focus and recovery.
Dr. Nupoor Jain, Founder and Chief Dermatologist of Skinzest, discussed the importance of maintaining a healthy circadian rhythm, adequate exposure to sunlight, and effective sun protection. She advised following a basic skincare routine and seeking professional consultation rather than relying on home remedies or unverified products.
Ms. Saru Mukherjee, a mom influencer and fitness enthusiast, inspired the audience by sharing her fitness journey. She highlighted the importance of regular movement, daily walking, consistent exercise, and home-cooked meals for sustainable health and long-term well-being.
The panel also deliberated on themes such as digital detox, social media influence, and healthy dietary practices. The speakers collectively encouraged mindful living, professional guidance for health concerns, and cultivating a positive mindset through consistency and self-discipline.
The event concluded with Dr. Amit Gupta presenting mementos to the esteemed panelists. The interactive session left students with valuable insights and actionable takeaways on embracing a holistic lifestyle that harmonizes career growth with personal well-being.