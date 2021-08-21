Jim Beam Welcome Sessions Ep 3: José González Returns To The Michelberger Hotel

In the third episode of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, Swedish singer-songwriter José González finds himself performing his song “Valle Local” all across his favourite spots in the Michelberger Hotel in Berlin’s music heartland, Friedrichshain.



Housing unique rooms across its lobbies, the hotel is famous for the warm and welcoming environment that draws musicians from all around the world, conjuring an atmosphere that inspires creativity.



If you liked this video, make sure you check the complete Jim Welcome Session series, where each episode features a different artist returning to perform live in one of their cherished venues.

