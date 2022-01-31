Is Your Life Insurance Sufficient To Take Care Of Your Loved Ones?

A very important factor that often gets overlooked when people buy life insurance is addressing the human life value. No, we’re not talking philosophy here, where every life is “priceless'' or “invaluable”. We’re talking tangible numbers, numbers that help you decide how much your immediate family should get, in the unfortunate event of your passing. We know discussing life insurance benefits isn’t an easy subject to broach with your family, especially in the context of the majority of Indian families, where certain topics are considered ‘inauspicious’. But if you look at the bigger picture and want your mind to be at ease about responsibility towards your family, we suggest having this discussion at least once.

Having said that, you don’t need to involve other people when calculating your Human Life Value. Because thankfully, insurance providers such as HDFC Life have easily accessible tools online where you can find that number just by entering a few details about your earnings, expenses and goals.

Once you know your Human Life Value, you’re equipped with the crucial information about the minimum amount you should be insured for, so that at least on the financial front, a sudden end-of-life scenario doesn’t cause a huge setback for your loved ones. Then comes the next step, which is choosing the right term insurance plan. While there’s no one-size-fits-all rule here, we’d suggest checking out HDFC Life’s Click 2 Protect Life plan, which allows you a great deal of flexibility and adjusts according to your needs.