Into The Wild Indian Ocean With Ajay Devgn And Bear Grylls

But the camera swiftly moves on to capture Devgn's appetite for thrill and adventure as Bear Grylls tells him about the dangers of the Indian Ocean. And soon we see Grylls and Devgn cutting their teeth into a series of raw and meaty tasks. In no time, Devgn is seen sweating out on the axe as he chops down forest wood, and even eats raw fish to "survive". From making an 'SOS' sign to swimming towards the only chance of survival, we see Devgn in his element like never before. There is a point when he is even quizzed about all the wild adventures, and activities that he has done in his real life. To which the actor reveals that he has been in street fights and gotten into trouble but doesn't disclose beyond that.

It was both surprising and refreshing to see Kajol challenge Devgn on the show. Messages also poured in from his other close friends including Rohit Shetty and Anil Kapoor. But beyond depicting his adventurous side, which the Indian audience is already in sync with, this episode captures the rare glimpse into the emotional side of Ajay Devgn as a father and a son. We hear him opening up about losing his father and talking about his kids Yug and Nysa. Speaking about the ups and downs in his star-studded life with utmost grace and poise.

But is Devgn able to survive the choppy waters of the Indian Ocean with the same fines? Watch the episode to know more!

Into The Wild With Bear Grylls And Ajay Devgn is streaming exclusively on the discovery+ app.