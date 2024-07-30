Against All Odds: India's Path to Olympic Glory

Running barefoot through the paddy fields in Odisha, Kishore Jena dreamt of a day when his throw would surpass the boundaries of his humble beginnings. With every practice session, he imagined the roar of the crowd in a packed stadium, the weight of a gold medal around his neck, and the pride in his parents' eyes. Despite the lack of resources and training facilities, Kishore's spirit remained unbroken. His determination and perseverance propelled him to the international stage, where he bagged a silver at the 2023 Asian Games, capturing the hearts of millions.
Such have been the dreams of thousands of athletes in India, who train rigorously to achieve similar success. The achievement and glory that come with it become moments of pride for the entire nation.
For instance, Bhawna Jat, a race walker who often trained barefoot, endured the hardships of limited resources to reach her finish line. She often had just one meal a day but that never wavered her dedication. She even had to fight misogyny in her village as she was barred from practicing on the mud field wearing shorts. But her family had immense faith in her talent and made sure that she found certain time slots to practice when people weren’t around. Later, she became the first Indian woman to achieve Olympic qualification in the 20km event for Tokyo.
These hardships have contributed to shaping India into what it is today. There are numerous examples of India’s extraordinary athletes who, while they might not have held a medal in hand, have sparked an evident transformation in the country’s sports culture.
Milkha Singh, known as the ‘Flying Sikh,’ narrowly missed a bronze medal in the 400m final, finishing fourth at the 1960 Rome Olympics—a story that remains one of India’s most inspiring sports narratives. Similarly, P.T. Usha’s agonizing miss of the bronze medal in the 400m hurdles by just 1/100th of a second at the 1984 Los Angeles Games left the nation both heartbroken and proud of her incredible performance.
The spirit of perseverance captured in these stories has become the bedrock of Indian sports. Thomas Edison once rightly said that the most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. This became the motto of Indian athletes and that’s how Vijender Singh’s bronze in boxing at the 2008 Beijing Olympics became a breakthrough moment for India. In 1996, Leander Paes’ bronze in tennis ended India’s 44-year wait for an individual Olympic medal. More recently, PV Sindhu made history as the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals, sparking a nationwide surge of pride.
This year, as the Indian Olympic contingent heads to Paris, the excitement is palpable. The team of 117 athletes will showcase India’s growing prowess in global sports. Leading the charge are seasoned players like Sharath Kamal, a five-time Olympian in table tennis, and PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medalist in badminton. Notably, 24 Armed Forces personnel are also part of this team, adding a sense of national pride.
As we cheer for our athletes at the Paris Olympics, let us remember the incredible journey that brought them here—a journey of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph. Let’s stand by our athletes, helping them to not just compete, but to excel and inspire.
