One Honour. One Nation. 16 Teachers — India's Best Teachers' Awards 2026

The response spanned the country — more than 9,400 registrations across 32 States and Union Territories for the Oxford Saïd–Shiv Nadar Foundation India's Best Teachers' Awards 2026. From this pool, 16 exceptional school teachers emerged, honoured for their contributions to education.

On September 4, 2026, Shiv Nadar University in Delhi-NCR hosted the grand finale. 79 finalists appeared before the jury, presenting their teaching methodologies and demonstrating how their work had shaped their students' learning and growth.

Teaching excellence was celebrated across eight subjects at the Classes IX–XII level — Business Studies and Entrepreneurship, Computer Science, Economics, English, Environmental Science, Geography, Mathematics and Physics. In every subject, two national winners stood out: one representing public school system, the other the private school system. Together, they made up 16 recognised educators across the eight categories.

The 16 winners