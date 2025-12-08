The One Tool Every Car Owner Should Use Before Buying Insurance

Many people believe choosing vehicle insurance is all about premiums and claims processes, but one crucial factor often goes unnoticed: IDV, or Insured Declared Value. It directly affects how much compensation you receive if your car is stolen or declared a total loss after an accident.

To avoid being underinsured, every vehicle owner should know their car’s correct IDV. That’s where the IDV calculator for cars comes in. It’s an easy tool that ensures you get the right value for your vehicle before purchasing car insurance online or offline.

Let’s understand why it matters and how you can use it in just a few minutes.