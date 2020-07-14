Here’s How Vodafone Customers Can Enjoy ZEE5’s Premium Content
ZEE5 offers content across 12 languages and has an extensive line-up that includes 4500+ movies, 120+ originals.
Vodafone is among the top 3 telcos in India in terms of subscribers. Given how competitive telecom is as an industry, retaining such a massive customer base and ensuring their loyalty is crucial. This is where Vodafone’s tie-up with ZEE5 plays a key role. ZEE5 is available for free on the telco’s Vodafone Play app.
Not only do consumers get to enjoy Vodafone’s strong network, but they also have access to an array of exciting content offerings, thanks to ZEE5.
What’s in store for you
The sheer diversity of the content housed on ZEE5 clubbed with Vodafone’s strong and widespread connectivity makes this partnership an absolute win-win.
ZEE5 offers content across 12 languages and has an extensive line-up that includes 4500+ movies, 120+ originals and more. The past few months the steaming platform has seen tremendous increase in engagement, owing to people staying indoors.
Through this period, ZEE5 has consistently updated its content library and ensured that Vodafone Play users never run out of content to binge-watch.
One look at the OTT platform’s July offerings and you will be convinced how they’re constantly upping the game.
This month’s line-up boasts of psychological thriller Mafia, Rajkummar Rao’s Omerta, Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Yaara and Virgin Bhanupriya with Urvashi Rautela in the lead, among others.
ZEE5 is undoubtedly your gateway to the world of non-stop entertainment and for Vodafone users, it’s just a few taps away.
How to access ZEE5 through Vodafone Play
Now you might be wondering as to how to access ZEE5 using the Vodafone Play app. Well, it’s very simple. Just a couple of steps and you’re sorted. The following video takes you through the process, but we’ve also broken down the steps for you.
- Open the Vodafone Play app on your phone. In case you don’t have it, please download it.
- Scroll through to select a ZEE5 movie, original or TV show that you wish to watch.
- Simply tap on the one that you want to start watching.
- If you don’t have the app on your phone, you will be directed to the ZEE5 website. You can also download the ZEE5 app from your app store.
- Once you are on the ZEE5 website or app, you can start enjoying ZEE5.
Yes, watching premium ZEE5 content is that simple for Vodafone Play users and that too, at no extra cost.
What the future holds
The best thing about this tie-up is that as a Vodafone user, you are never far from great entertainment.
All you need to do is open ZEE5 through your Vodafone Play app and enjoy the best of originals, movies and shows.
As demand for cutting-edge OTT content continues to see a steady growth, this partnership between ZEE5 and Vodafone is sure to touch new heights, and we couldn’t be more excited.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.