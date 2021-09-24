Amazon Flex Provides Extra Earning Opportunities For Many Individuals
Anyone can sign up as a Flex partner, choose their hours according to their schedule and deliver Amazon packages.
Working flexible hours allows people to take up new opportunities and helps earn extra income while maintaining work-life balance. Amazon has created many such opportunities with its ‘Amazon Flex’ program in India. It is an innovative program where you can be your own boss, plan your schedule and earn extra! It is helping individuals earn extra income during their free hours
Under this program, if you have free time, a two-wheeler and would like to make deliveries for Amazon, you can sign up as a Flex partner and choose your hours according to your schedule to deliver Amazon packages. The competitive pay and comprehensive benefits of this program have provided financial stability and transformed the lives of many individuals like Sachin Dadu Gaikwad.
Sachin, a Mumbai resident, works as a Flex partner alongside his day job as an Area Sales Manager for a pharmaceutical company. He chose to become a Flex partner to earn extra to fulfil his family’s financial needs.
“Main bhi Amazon ke saath part-time kaam karta hu. Main actually ek Pharma company ke liye kaam karta hun. Mujhe yeh ek dost ke through pata chala tha – tab se bohot khush hoon main. Main toh khud ko lucky maanta hun that I’m a part of this program. Kyunki lockdown mein bhi timely income aaya tha – isse zyaada kya assurance chahiye kisi ko. I want to fulfill my family’s needs – unko khush rakhna hai. Aur haan, ek electric bike leni hai – I’m saving for it. [I work as an Area Sales Manager for a pharmaceutical company and I am also a part-time Flex partner at Amazon. I am very happy since the day I discovered this program through a friend. I feel lucky to be a part of this program as it has helped me survive during tough times. Even during the lockdown, it provided me with a much-needed assurance and with a supplemental income. I want to fulfill my family’s needs and keep them happy. I also want to buy an electric bike and I’m saving the money I earn from this program for that purpose.]Sachin Dadu Gaikwad, Flex Partner at Amazon India
Watch the video to know Sachin’s story!
For more about Amazon India’s Flex program visit: https://flex.amazon.in/
