How This Bengaluru School Brings You a New-Age Boarding Experience
Located in Bangalore, EISB is a premier, co-ed day-cum-boarding international school.
Like all aspects of education, the boarding school experience too has evolved tremendously over the years. The new-age boarding school is no longer just a school that offers boarding facilities. The experience goes way beyond that.
Modern-day boarding schools ensure holistic development of children. They prepare kids for real world challenges and help shape them into responsible global citizens. The focus is not just on academic excellence, but on the overall progress of students. One school that is redefining the boarding school experience is Ebenezer International School Bangalore (EISB). Located in Bangalore, EISB is a premier, co-ed day-cum-boarding international school. The school environment is such that it brings out the best in the students, be it sports, academics or any other extra-curricular activities.
Here are 5 ways in which EISB brings you a new-age, world class boarding experience.
#1 Inculcates confidence and life skills in students
The boarding school at EISB is designed such that it not only facilitates your child’s academic growth but also teaches them life skills. They become more confident and independent.
Students of various nationalities study and stay at EISB. This fosters a culturally rich environment on the campus. As students interact with one another, they learn more about new countries, languages and traditions. This broadens their worldview. They learn to celebrate diversity, and in turn, become progressive and inclusive individuals.
Speaking about the culture at EISB, the school’s Chairman, Jesus Lall says, “Our intention and efforts are coupled to provide an education that does not tire the child but refreshes him as it takes cognizance of his emotional well-being; an education that makes him an active seeker of knowledge, an education that enhances his compassion for each and every member of this ecosystem.”
#2 Helps children grow into disciplined and sensitive individuals
One of the biggest advantages of boarding life is that it grooms children into disciplined individuals. As they navigate challenges – academic and otherwise – together with their peers, they forge lifelong friendships.
EISB has a safe and secure boarding school with comfortable, single-gender dorms that are under the constant supervision of faculty members. The school offers you the option of choosing from Weekly Boarding and Regular Boarding.
Weekly Boarding immensely benefits nuclear families where both parents are working. Children stay at the boarding school through the week and visit home over the weekends. Owing to this, they get to strike a balance while enjoying the best of both worlds. Regular Boarding students stay on campus for the full course of the academic year and go home for vacations. Such students get to enjoy a host of weekend activities that include participating in sporting events, going on field trips and even mall visits. They get to experience the complete boarding school life in all its glory.
Whether it’s Weekly Boarding or Regular Boarding, by living away from home, children learn the value of discipline. They become more sensitive to the needs of their peers and act as each other’s supports systems.
#3 Solid academic support
At EISB, they are committed towards academic excellence. From making optimum use of technology to constantly guiding students and solving all their doubts, the school leaves no stone unturned in providing the best education to children. Boarding students have non-stop access to faculty. As a result, they can approach them anytime for clarification of queries or in case they need any additional academic support. This works economically as well because usually students attend tuitions and coaching for extra lessons. Staying at EISB’s boarding school eliminates the need for this. Besides, a boarding environment also allows students to reach out to one another, thus promoting interpersonal bonding.
Principal Dinesh Bakshi says, “Our commitment at EISB is to provide a safe and intellectually challenging environment that will empower students to become innovative thinkers, creative problem solvers and inspired learners who are prepared to thrive in the twenty-first century. Here at EISB, the student is critically important in the context of everything that goes on in the school. It is our prime aim that our learners realise that they are important, valued and respected. It is our consistent effort to create an environment which allows them to grow and mature in a safe, creative and holistic environment that is constantly changing to meet their needs.
Given their affinity for technology, EISB was able to smoothly transition to online classes in these times of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s one of the few schools in India that instantly made the switch to virtual learning. Given that technology was anyway an inseparable part of the teaching process at the school, both, students and teachers easily adapted to the new normal.
#4 Special emphasis on sports and extra-curricular activities
Life in EISB goes way beyond academics. For the all-round development of students, the school lays special emphasis on sports and extra-curricular activities. They believe that sports instills a spirit of competition, teamwork and leadership in kids which is why it’s an integral part of life at the school. No wonder, the school has an enviable track record when it comes to producing budding sportspersons, particularly when it comes to cricket.
The school has bagged several laurels in cricket. In 2016, they won the State Level KISA T-20 Cricket tournament - 2016 & the International School T- 20 Cricket tournament 2016 Trophy. The same year they secured the third position in the Karnataka State Cricket Association First Division KSCA Cup Cricket tournament. In 2017, the school created history by winning the Gopalan Cricket Challenge Trophy for the first time in the Under 14 and Under 16 categories. For this, their students were also felicitated by cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.
Talking about how the school supports students in their sporting endeavours, ex-student Smaran R, says, “I am Smaran R who studied my 8th, 9th, and 10th grade at EISB from 2016-2019. I was playing cricket and was in the school team. The school management was an asset to me during the time as I could play cricket and manage my academics well. The credit mainly goes to Mr Jesus Lall and the top management who were kind enough to give me a 100% scholarship during my 10th grade. The then HOS gave me immense support and backed me at every step of my journey at EISB.”
Along with cricket, the school provides a conducive environment for other sports too such as football, skating, archery and equestrian sports.
#5 Overall personality development
The upside of boarding life at EISB is that students are always engaged in something productive whether inside or outside of the classroom. This, in turn, moulds students into well-rounded individuals and helps them grow into empathetic and caring adults. Students at EISB’s boarding school spend their weekends participating in a variety of events ranging from sports to field trips. The school also organises movie outings, shopping trips and mall visits.
Additionally, students also get the chance to interact with special guests from different walks of life. Thereby, they learn about a wide range of topics. These discussions enrich their knowledge, widen their perspective and make them more aware of what is happening in the world around them.
Skills such as emotional development, critical thinking and conflict resolution are taught from primary grades itself. The school also holds activities like debate, oratory skills, culinary activities, and gardening to help students discover their hidden passions. This way, holistic development of students is an ongoing process at EISB.
EISB clearly believes that today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders and this reflects in the day-to-day functioning of the school.
In the new year, the school has put in place a slew of safety measures and is looking forward to having students back.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.