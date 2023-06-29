How Orthohub Is Boosting Medical Tourism In India One Bone Implant At A Time

India has witnessed a surge in medical tourism, with many patients from around the world traveling to the country for orthopedic surgeries. Some facilities in India help such patients with everything from travel arrangements, visa support, accommodation, and post-operative care. Availability, accessibility and affordability of orthopedic implants is the key reason.

What are Orthopedic implants? They are medical tools used to replace or support damaged or infected bones, joints, or other skeletal structures. These implants are designed to restore the function of the musculoskeletal system and improve the patient's quality of life.

It includes everything from joint implants, plates and screws, intramedullary rods and nails and spinal implants to name a few. Joint implants are used in knee replacement, hip replacement, and shoulder replacement surgeries. Plates and screws are used to stabilize and fixate fractured bones, correct bone deformities, or aid in bone fusion. The plates are made of stainless steel or titanium and are secured to the bone using screws. Intramedullary Rods and Nails: These implants are used in the treatment of long bone fractures, such as those in the femur or tibia. While spinal implants are used in spinal fusion, spinal stabilization, or the treatment of spinal deformities.

Orthopedic implants are designed and tested to meet strict safety and quality standards to ensure their effectiveness and durability. Surgeons and medical professionals are responsible for selecting the appropriate implants and ensuring their proper placement and integration with the patient's anatomy.

Manish Gupta started Orthohub Solutions, in 2022 in North Delhi’s Pitampura with a focus on distribution of high-quality orthopaedic implants of all ranges.

With a carefully designed and efficient distribution system, Orthohub Solutions is soon making a name for itself by supplying Orthopaedic Implants & Instruments, associated-disposable materials required for orthopaedic departments in both Private and Government Hospitals. In addition, Orthohub Solutions also specializes in the distribution of sterile and general hospital equipment.