How Having A Life Insurance Savings Plan Helps Replace Lost Income

Life Insurance Savings Plan to the rescue

To understand how a Life Insurance Savings Plan can help replace lost income, let us take the example of one of the best ones in the market - HDFC Life Sanchay Plus. It is a non-linked non-participating savings plan, which helps the individual to achieve their financial goal while safeguarding their family’s future against any type of eventualities. HDFC Life Sanchay Plus is a comprehensive life insurance product that offers a guaranteed return to the insured and his/her family.

HDFC Life Sanchay Plus offers four different plan options - Guaranteed Maturity Option, Guaranteed Income Option, Life-Long Income Option and Long Term Income Option. And depending on whether you avail of the death benefit or the maturity benefit, here’s how they benefit you and your family’s long-term financial stability goals.

Maturity Benefit

With the Guaranteed Maturity Option, maturity benefit offered by the policy is equal to the guaranteed sum assured amount on maturity plus accumulated guaranteed additions. The maturity benefit offered by the policy as a guaranteed sum assured is the total yearly premium paid under the policy during the tenure of premium payment.

With the Guaranteed Income Option, the maturity benefit is paid as a guaranteed income for a fixed tenure of 10 years-12 years, provided all the premiums of the policy are duly paid till date. The guaranteed sum assured on maturity should be the present value of the future payouts, discounted @9% p.a.

With Life Long Income Option, the maturity benefit is paid to the insured as guaranteed income up to the age of 99 years and a return of total premiums is paid at the end of the payout period of the policy.

With Long-Term Income Option, the maturity benefit is paid to the insured as guaranteed income for a fixed tenure of 25-30 years and a return of total premiums is paid at the end of the payout period of the policy.