How Fantasy Sports Is Different from Online Gaming

They begin following the sport closely. A survey by Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports and Kantar shows that 60 percent of fantasy sports users now follow that particular sport more than they used to before. As a result, with a view to keeping fans engaged with their favourite sport, sporting bodies and leagues are now tying up with fantasy sports platforms.

Typically, this is how a fantasy sports contest goes. Sports fans create their fantasy sports teams before the match starts and learn of the scoring system too at the onset itself. Once the match begins, they can’t make any changes to their teams. They can, however, view teams that have been created by their competitors. There is a leaderboard that tells you how your fantasy sports team is performing. In this way, fantasy sports provides a transparent, level - playing field to all users irrespective of their expertise.

The Way Ahead

India’s fantasy sports industry is in an exciting phase right now and holds tremendous potential. The guidelines drafted by NITI Aayog for the regulation of the industry will give it the much needed boost and pave the way for further growth of both sports and fantasy sports.