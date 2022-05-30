How Cricket Evolved From The Chai Tapri To The Fan Arena

It was the year 2011 and India had qualified for the Cricket World Cup final. The cricket fanatics who could not get their hands on the Wankhede tickets were milling around outside the stadium at the nearest tea stall. Everyone was on pins and needles as they watched each ball with great anticipation and expectation. Even those who were not die-hard fans were either glued to their TV screens at home or refreshing the scorecard on their mobile while at the office. Simply put, it was a moment of glory for India and emotions were running high.

When India lifted the coveted Cup after 28 years, the nation celebrated like no other. Besides seeing a huge business, the local “chai tapris” saw the birth of new friendships and sometimes even cricket commentators and analysts.

India has always been the ultimate home of cricket lovers. If anything, the love for the game has only amplified and technology has taken it to another level. In the last two years though, much of this enthusiasm shifted online. Where discussions would once happen at chai tapris, living rooms, pubs and bars, they became louder in Clubhouse rooms and on Twitter threads. And as the world slowly crept back to action after the pandemic, fans started looking at ways, activities, and events that can get them together in person. After all, cricket fever had once again gripped the nation with new teams being announced from different states, and fans geared up for celebrating on a bigger stage. HR officials were looking online to see if there were events blending in cricket and entertainment happening in the city. Families were excited about the prospect of living the stadium experience once again. The thrill of the match anxiety and the joy when the team you were supporting wins is unparalleled.

Fans, however, did not expect the setback of live matches being restricted to Maharashtra. Fans across the country were dismayed and explored ways of participating in the season despite not being around the stadium. As a result, this season saw the meteoric rise of online commentary, fantasy leagues, and unique live screenings that combined cricket and entertainment. And organizations like ACKO were front and centre in playing the role of a facilitator to bring fans closer to their respective teams.