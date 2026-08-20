More than half of the coupons on HotDeals — 53.65%, to be exact — come directly from official brand websites, not from scraped listings or expired promo codes still circulating on social media. is a verified coupon platform where real users test promo codes so shoppers don't have to.
That number comes from HotDeals' own sourcing data, and it points to something most shoppers never think about: a coupon site's reliability starts before verification even happens — it starts with where the code came from in the first place.
Where the Codes Actually Come From
Coupon platforms generally work in one of two ways: they either scrape codes from wherever they can find them, or they build from a smaller number of trusted channels and verify from there. HotDeals' source breakdown shows which approach it leans toward:
Official brand websites: 53.65%
Direct marketing (newsletters, retailer communications): 22.23%
Social media: 15.32%
Affiliate networks: 6.35%
User submissions: 2.45%
More than half of all coupons trace back to the brand's own official channels, not third-party aggregation or open web scraping. That matters because a code copied from an official source is far less likely to be outdated or misattributed than one pulled from a random forum post or an expired social media caption still circulating months later.
Key Findings
53.65% of coupons come directly from official brand websites — more than double the next largest source
The remaining coupons are pulled from direct marketing (22.23%), social media (15.32%), affiliate networks (6.35%), and user submissions (2.45%)
HotDeals' team hand-tests 1,000+ promo codes daily through real checkout processes
Ranking is based on verification recency, confirmed success signals, and user feedback — not paid placement
Methodology
This analysis draws on sourcing and verification data published by HotDeals covering its coupon collection and review process. The breakdown reflects where coupons entering the platform originate before being reviewed, and — when possible — tested through live checkout attempts. Codes are ranked according to how recently they were verified, how consistently they've succeeded, and feedback from shoppers who used them, rather than any paid or sponsored placement.
Why Source Matters More Than Volume
A code's origin determines how much verification work is needed before it can be trusted. A coupon copied from an official brand page is usually already accurate at the moment it's collected. A coupon pulled from social media or an open affiliate feed is more likely to be outdated, region-locked, or already expired by the time it's found — which is exactly the kind of code that ends up wasting a shopper's time at checkout.
This is where sourcing and verification work together rather than as separate steps. Behind HotDeals' source breakdown is a team of 200+ people testing north of 1,000 codes a day through live checkout attempts, backed by more than 10,400 published savings guides accumulated over time. Starting from a higher share of official-source codes means that verification effort is spent confirming and maintaining already-credible codes, rather than sorting through a larger volume of codes that were unreliable from the start.
Why Ranking Isn't Just About Discount Size
It would be easy to rank coupons purely by discount percentage — bigger number first. HotDeals' ranking instead weighs verification recency and success signals alongside user feedback, which is a different kind of priority. A 10% code confirmed working this week is arguably more useful to a shopper than a 30% code that hasn't been checked in months and may already be dead.
That distinction is easy to miss from the outside, since every coupon site claims to have "the best deals." The difference shows up less in what's advertised and more in where the code came from and how often it's actually re-checked.
What This Means for Shoppers
Where a coupon comes from affects how likely it is to still work by the time you try it
Coupons sourced from official brand channels carry less risk of being outdated than codes pulled from open web scraping or old social posts
A code's usefulness depends more on its source and how recently it was checked than on how large the discount looks
Final Takeaway
That 53.65% isn't just a sourcing statistic — it's a meaningful part of why a coupon on HotDeals.com is more likely to still work by the time a shopper actually tries to use it. Verification starts with where a code comes from, and for more than half of HotDeals' coupons, that starting point is the brand itself.