HotDeals Data: 53% of Verified Coupons Come Straight From Brand Websites

Methodology

This analysis draws on sourcing and verification data published by HotDeals covering its coupon collection and review process. The breakdown reflects where coupons entering the platform originate before being reviewed, and — when possible — tested through live checkout attempts. Codes are ranked according to how recently they were verified, how consistently they've succeeded, and feedback from shoppers who used them, rather than any paid or sponsored placement.

Why Source Matters More Than Volume

A code's origin determines how much verification work is needed before it can be trusted. A coupon copied from an official brand page is usually already accurate at the moment it's collected. A coupon pulled from social media or an open affiliate feed is more likely to be outdated, region-locked, or already expired by the time it's found — which is exactly the kind of code that ends up wasting a shopper's time at checkout.

This is where sourcing and verification work together rather than as separate steps. Behind HotDeals' source breakdown is a team of 200+ people testing north of 1,000 codes a day through live checkout attempts, backed by more than 10,400 published savings guides accumulated over time. Starting from a higher share of official-source codes means that verification effort is spent confirming and maintaining already-credible codes, rather than sorting through a larger volume of codes that were unreliable from the start.