Most people shop for a home loan by comparing the monthly EMI a lender quotes, since that's the number that has to fit into a monthly budget. But the EMI is only part of the picture. Over a 20 or 30-year tenure, the interest rate is quietly deciding a second, much larger number — the total amount you end up paying back, which can run to multiple times the property's original price.
Bajaj Finance offers starting from 7.25%* p.a. for salaried applicants and 7.70%* p.a. for self-employed applicants, across tenures of up to 32 years*, based on eligibility — a range wide enough that the rate you're offered within it has a real, compounding effect on what you end up paying overall.
How do interest rates decide the true cost of your home loan?
The interest rate determines how much of each EMI goes toward interest versus principal, and this split isn't constant: it shifts across the tenure, with a larger share of early EMIs going toward interest and a growing share of later EMIs going toward principal. A higher rate means more of every early payment is essentially the cost of borrowing rather than progress toward owning the property outright, and this effect compounds the longer your tenure runs.
Why do two loans with the same EMI sometimes have very different true costs?
It's possible for two loan offers to produce an identical EMI while carrying very different total costs, if one achieves that EMI through a lower rate over a shorter tenure and the other through a higher rate stretched over a longer one. Since the EMI is the number most people compare first, this can make a genuinely more expensive loan look equivalent to a cheaper one on the surface. The only way to catch this is to look past the EMI to the total repayment figure and the tenure behind it, rather than assuming matching EMIs mean matching costs.
What's the difference between your EMI and the true cost of a loan?
Your EMI is the fixed monthly figure you budget around. The true cost is the sum of every EMI you'll pay across the full tenure, which includes both the principal you borrowed and the total interest charged on it. Two loans with the same EMI can have very different true costs if one runs for 15 years and the other for 25, since the shorter loan finishes paying interest sooner. Looking only at whether the EMI fits your monthly budget, without checking the total repayment figure across the tenure, means missing half of what the interest rate is actually costing you.
How does tenure change how much interest you actually pay?
A longer tenure lowers your EMI, which makes a loan look more affordable month to month, but it extends the period over which interest accrues on the outstanding balance. The same interest rate, applied over a longer period, produces a larger total interest bill. This is one reason it's worth checking the total repayment figure at a couple of different tenure options, rather than choosing the longest one purely because it produces the lowest EMI. The Bajaj Finance Home Loan EMI Calculator can help you calculate not just your monthly outgo, but also the total interest and total repayment for a specific amount, tenure, and interest rate. It also offers an estimated amortization schedule to show you how your EMI services the loan over the course of the tenure.
Fixed vs floating: which carries more cost uncertainty?
A fixed-rate loan locks in the rate for your chosen tenure, so the true cost is calculable and predictable from the day you sign, provided you don't prepay. A floating-rate loan, linked to an external benchmark such as the repo rate, means the rate — and therefore the true cost — can shift during the tenure as the benchmark moves. Both fixed-rate and floating-rate options are available with the Bajaj Finance Home Loan. A floating rate carries more uncertainty about the exact final cost, but individual borrowers who choose this option can part-prepay or foreclose without an additional charge, which gives you a tool to actively manage that cost if rates or your finances move in your favour.
How does your eligibility profile influence the rate — and therefore the cost — you're offered?
The rate you're offered within the lender's stated range depends on factors like your credit profile and income stability. A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is generally preferred for a home loan application, and a stronger overall profile typically puts you closer to the lower end of the rate range than the higher end. Since even a small rate difference compounds meaningfully over a long tenure, the effort of strengthening your credit profile before applying — clearing existing dues, checking your credit report for errors — can have an outsized effect on the true cost you eventually pay.
Can you reduce the true cost after you've taken the loan?
Yes, primarily through prepayment. Since interest accrues on the outstanding principal, reducing that principal earlier in the tenure — through a lump sum prepayment or a permanent EMI increase — reduces the base on which future interest is calculated, which lowers the true cost compared to paying the original schedule to term. This is most effective earlier in the tenure, when the outstanding principal, and therefore the interest still to be charged on it, is at its highest.
|What to check
|Why it matters
|Total repayment amount at your chosen tenure
|Shows the actual true cost, not just the monthly EMI
|Total repayment amount at an alternative, shorter tenure
|Reveals the trade-off between lower EMI and lower total cost
|Fixed vs floating rate structure
|Determines how predictable the true cost is over the full tenure
|Your own eligibility profile
|Affects where within the rate range you’re actually offered a loan
What mistakes do borrowers make when judging "true cost"?
The most common one is comparing lenders purely on the advertised starting rate without checking the tenure each quote assumes, since a lower rate over a longer tenure can still produce a higher true cost than a slightly higher rate over a shorter one. Another is treating the EMI as the only number that matters, since it's the figure that shows up in the monthly budget, while ignoring the cumulative total that's building up in the background across the years. A third is assuming a fixed rate is always the safer, lower-cost choice — a fixed rate removes uncertainty, but a floating rate that trends favourably over the tenure can end up costing less in practice, so "safer" and "cheaper" aren't automatically the same thing.
Working out the real cost before you sign
Before finalising a loan, look beyond the EMI figure quoted to you and ask for or calculate the total amount you'd repay over the full tenure at the offered rate using the . Compare that figure across at least two tenure options, and factor in whether you're likely to prepay during the loan's life, since that changes the true cost more than almost any other decision you'll make after signing.
This is sponsored content published in partnership with Bajaj Finance Home Loan. It is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be treated as financial advice. Readers should verify current rates, fees and eligibility criteria directly with the lender before making a borrowing decision. Figures marked with an asterisk (*) are subject to terms and conditions applicable on the lender's website. Terms and conditions apply.