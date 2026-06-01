Home Loan Interest Rates – What Every Homebuyer Should Know Before Applying

Factors That Influence Home Loan Interest Rates

Lenders assess multiple parameters before determining the applicable interest rate. Understanding these factors can improve your chances of securing favourable loan terms.

Credit Score and Credit History

Your credit profile plays a major role in determining home loan interest rates. A strong repayment history reflects responsible credit management and can increase your chances of loan approval.

Before you apply for a home loan, it is advisable to know your CIBIL score online and review your credit report carefully. Regularly checking your credit score helps identify discrepancies, unpaid dues, or errors that may affect eligibility or borrowing terms.

Employment Type

Both salaried and self-employed individuals can qualify for home loans. Salaried applicants are assessed based on job continuity and income stability, whereas self-employed professionals may be assessed based on business continuity.

Existing Financial Obligations

Current EMIs, credit card balances, and other liabilities also affect borrowing capacity. Lower financial obligations typically indicate stronger repayment ability, which can support better loan eligibility. Reducing outstanding debts before applying can strengthen your financial profile.

Market Conditions and Lending Policies

Home loan interest rates are also influenced by broader economic trends and monetary policy changes. Lending institutions periodically revise rates based on prevailing market conditions.

Keeping track of interest rate movements can help borrowers identify a suitable time to apply for a home loan.