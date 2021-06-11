HUL’s Mission Hope Helps Ease India’s Oxygen Crisis

About Mission HO₂PE

The new strain of the virus has spread at an alarming rate and resulted in a significantly higher number of individuals wanting oxygen support. To address this need, HUL is in process of airlifting over 5000 oxygen concentrators from around the world and delivering them to Covid hotspots.

Where is it available?

The oxygen concentrators are being deployed in a phased manner, starting with the worst affected cities. So far, Mission Hope has been rolled out in 16 states across urban and rural India. In addition, oxygen concentrators will be made available free of cost to patients in the comfort of their homes in 10 of India’s largest cities. This is being done with the help of HUL’s partners, Portea Medical, India’s largest home health provider and KVN Foundation.