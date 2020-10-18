Hillary on Sony Liv: The Lesser-Known Story of a Fearless Feminist

She joins Yale Law School and it’s here that she meets her future husband Bill who finds her to be “special” and “magnetic.” The part where they describe their love story is particularly endearing.

After Hillary and Bill get married, she (now a lawyer herself) actively supports him in the fledgling stages of his political career. Her appearance is criticised. Her decision to not take her husband’s surname is questioned. But amid all this, she remains unfazed. However, later on, she does work on her image and eventually even adds Clinton to her name.

The same episode also cuts to the frenzy of the 2016 Presidential elections where we see ‘Hillary Clinton v/s Bernie Sanders’.

The docu-series avoids following a linear chronology and moves back and forth in time. In every episode, there’s archival footage from way back in the past and then there’s the more recent behind-the-scenes excitement from the 2016 campaign. As a viewer, you at once get to see how much Hillary has evolved, both as a person and politician.