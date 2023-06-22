Here's How Paytm Became India's Leading Tech Innovator in Mobile Payments

Paytm Bank is the most preferred destination for most of India’s UPI transactions, especially for UPI person-to-merchant payments. Merchants on the Paytm ecosystem, where Paytm Bank is the Payee PSP, accounts for almost 40% of all UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

Paytm Payments Bank is also responsible for products like Paytm Food Wallet, automating recurring payments such as EMIs, insurance payments, SIP deductions through NACH or National Automated Clearing House and providing FASTags for ease of travel. At present, Paytm Bank is the largest issuer of FASTags in India.