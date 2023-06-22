Here's How Paytm Became India's Leading Tech Innovator in Mobile Payments

Paytm, the leading fintech giant, has emerged as India's most trusted brand in the realm of payments, with "Paytm Karo" becoming synonymous with mobile transactions. As a trailblazer in technology, Paytm is continuously bringing cutting-edge solutions that enhance user convenience nationwide. The company's remarkable achievements have garnered seven prestigious awards within the first five months of this year, recognizing its innovation in UPI, operational excellence, business technology solutions, and ESG initiatives.
Paytm's journey began with mobile recharges and ticketing services. The launch of Paytm Wallet in 2014, along with the introduction of QR codes, revolutionized the payments landscape in India. QR codes, now omnipresent, have become a favorite among merchants, from tea stalls to neighborhood grocery stores. In 2020, Paytm unveiled the All-in-One QR Code, enabling users to make payments through any third-party source.
One of Paytm's iconic innovations is the Paytm Soundbox, launched in 2020, which revolutionized merchant payments. This IoT device provides instant audio alerts for received payments, eliminating the need for merchants to constantly check their phones. With its unique features, the Soundbox has bolstered Paytm's leadership in merchant payments. Another game-changing product is the Paytm Point of Sale (PoS) machine, offering customizable billing and payment solutions that have gained widespread acceptance across businesses. Designed for smart retail, the PoS machine provides invoicing and tracking capabilities. Paytm's range of smart payment devices, including the Soundbox and PoS machines, now exceeds 7.5 million deployments across India.
The popularity of the Paytm app has fueled the expansion of its consumer base, with an average of 92 million monthly transacting users at the end of April and May 2023, marking a growth of 24% year-on-year. The Paytm Super App has become the go-to platform for millions of Indians, offering a wide range of payment services, including utility bill payments, ticket bookings, and money transfers.
As the only payments platform with a payment gateway and payment service provider (PSP) under the same banner, supported by the advanced technology stack of Paytm Payments Bank, Paytm continues to be the pioneer in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) landscape. Paytm Payments Bank, with its state-of-the-art infrastructure, ensures superfast, secure, and seamless transactions, boasting one of the lowest transaction decline rates. It has been at the forefront of taking NPCI's UPI inventions to the masses, being the first to launch UPI Lite, a lightning-fast payment solution that has witnessed significant user adoption and transaction volumes.
Paytm Bank is the most preferred destination for most of India’s UPI transactions, especially for UPI person-to-merchant payments. Merchants on the Paytm ecosystem, where Paytm Bank is the Payee PSP, accounts for almost 40% of all UPI person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.
Paytm Payments Bank is also responsible for products like Paytm Food Wallet, automating recurring payments such as EMIs, insurance payments, SIP deductions through NACH or National Automated Clearing House and providing FASTags for ease of travel. At present, Paytm Bank is the largest issuer of FASTags in India.
Paytm's commitment to leveraging technology has resulted in a comprehensive range of simplified products and services accessible to all. With a focus on driving financial inclusion across the nation, Paytm is taking mobile payments to the farthest corners of India. Grounded in innovation and security, this pioneer of fintech is propelling Digital India to new heights.
