How ZEE5 Stands Out With Its Heart-Warming And Meaningful Stories
From thrillers to love stories to emotional dramas, ZEE5 has all these and more.
One streaming service that is consistently pushing the envelope with their diverse content offerings is ZEE5. The platform is home to a range of inspiring, heart-warming and progressive stories spanning different genres. From thrillers to love stories to emotional dramas, ZEE5 has all these and more. No wonder, it’s the one-stop entertainment destination of new-age viewers.
Take a look at this epic line-up and you will be convinced of the sheer diversity of content on ZEE5.
BASED ON TRUE EVENTS
: This ZEE5 original has Kunal Kemmu as super cop Abhay who’s on the trail of psychopaths. Directed by Ken Ghosh, this show is inspired by real-life crimes. It also stars Ram Kapoor as the super villain, in addition to Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Asha Negi and Raghav Juyal. The second season has turned out to be darker and edgier than the first and viewers are loving it. Three episodes of Abhay 2 are already out and two more will come out on Sep 4.
: A biographical drama starring Rajkummar Rao, Rajesh Tailang and Rupinder Nagra, Omerta is based on the life of terrorist Omar Sheikh, who kidnapped and murdered Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl. It boasts of a stellar performance by Rao and has been directed by Hansal Mehta.
HEART-WARMING STORIES
: This warm film is about an Indian family that is stuck in war-torn Iraq and decides to celebrate the birthday of their youngest son Chintu. It has been directed by Devanshu Singh and Satyanshu Singh. The film sees wonderful performances by Vinay Pathak, Tillotama Shome, Vedant Chibber and Seema Pahwa.
: Directed by Prakash Jha, Pareeksha tells you the the inspiring story of a rickshaw puller who defies all odds to give his son the best possible education. Adil Hussain is terrific in the film and is ably supported by Priyanka Bose and Sanjay Suri.
: In Mee Raqsam, you are treated to the emotional relationship that plays out between a father and daughter as they together take on religious fundamentalism and patriarchy. The ZEE5 original film has been directed by Shabana’s Azmi brother Baba and is an ode to their father Kaifi Azmi. It has Naseeruddin Shah, Danish Husain, Aditi Subedi and Shraddha Kaul in principal roles.
: The first look of this upcoming film was shared by musical genius AR Rahman. Atkan Chatkan is about a chai-delivery boy named Guddu who dreams of forming his own band. The film has music by Sivamani and has been directed by Shiv Hare. Atkan Chatkan premieres on ZEE5 on Sep 5.
FRIENDSHIP GOALS
: In this ZEE5 original, an enduring friendship is put to the ultimate test. Tigmanshu Dhulia is the director of this film that stars Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan, Kenny and Sanjay Mishra.
IN THE MOOD FOR LOVE
: Bamfaad is the passionate story of a couple that makes brave choices and stands by each other no matter what. The romantic action drama has Aditya Rawal, Shalini Pandey, Vijay Varma and Jatin Sarna in lead roles, with Ranjan Chandel in the director’s seat. Bamfaad is presented by Anurag Kashyap.
COMIC RELIEF
: This story revolves around an aspiring writer who comes from Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai with dreams of making it big in Bollywood. it has an enviable cast including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap and Raghubir Yadav
In these times of social distancing, ZEE5 ensures that you’re never far away from quality content. So get your subscription and stream away!
