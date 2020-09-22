‘Halahal’ Review: This Eros Now Original Film Is A Riveting Watch

As you watch Halahal, you realise that the film is also about the beautiful relationship between a father and daughter. It show the lengths parents are willing to go for their children. The film’s ending catches you off-guard though. It’s in equal parts shocking and heartbreaking. We hadn’t seen that coming.

All in all, Halahal is a must watch. It’s a film that not just entertains but also manages to raise uncomfortable, yet important questions.

You can watch Halahal on Eros Now.